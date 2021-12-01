Mama June, 42, is dating auto mechanic Justin Stroud, 34, after teasing her ‘new boo’ while flaunting his tattoo.

MAMA June Shannon recently revealed that she has a ‘new boo’ while posting a photo of his new forearm tattoo to her Instagram, and now The Sun can reveal that her mystery man is Alabama auto mechanic Justin Stoud, 34.

June, 42, who split from longtime boyfriend Geno Doak earlier this year and was briefly linked to TikToker Jordan McCollum, posted a video of her new love’s fresh ink on Instagram in October.

The money-rose tattoo is placed above an older tattoo of Justin’s daughter Shyanne’s name.

The reality star didn’t reveal who her new love interest was in an October Instagram story clip, instead tagging the tattoo artist and thanking him for his work.

“@princeofink always doing an awesome job thanks for hooking up my new boo with some ink see ya soon,” she wrote in the caption of the video of money-rose artwork.

Justin posted a picture of the new ink in a bathroom on his Instagram page almost a week later.

According to multiple sources, June and her daughters Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efrid, and Jessica ‘Chubbs’ Shannon have been filming in Georgia this fall.

According to a source, Justin has been escorting his lady love around and was recently spotted with her while she ran errands with her family while filming Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Mama’s most recent relationship was with 24-year-old TikToker Jordan McCollum, and while she claimed he was just her best friend, The Sun revealed she spent tens of thousands of dollars on him during their brief courtship.

Following her Vegas trip with Jordan, a TikToker famous for his sobriety journey, the Georgia native posted flirty tattoo posts.

The couple was photographed exiting a stretch limousine at their luxury VIP hotel accommodations on the strip in Sin City, according to a series of photos obtained exclusively by The Sun.

The young video creator had previously boasted about his upcoming vacation, telling his followers that he was flying from Alabama to Atlanta and then on to Vegas.

On their first night in town, Jordan even won (dollar)2,600 at a slot machine.

June shared their travel plans on social media with one of his family members before they left.

“I can’t wait to see his reaction as we fly into the city late at night, and just to see his reaction in general while we’re there…

