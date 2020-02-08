Mama June Returns Home in WE tv’s Family Crisis

Mama June Shannon is back. Sort of. WE tv announced the return of the embattled reality star’s show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, now titled Mama June: Family Crisis.

The sneak peek for the new season, below, features Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson eating cereal with Mama June’s face on a milk carton with the word “missing.” A door opens and…see for yourself.

“What’s it going to be like when mama finally comes home?” a voiceover asks in the short teaser.

WE tv calls the new season “shocking.”

June and her family made headlines following an arrest for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Her boyfriend Geno was also arrested on the same charges and third-degree domestic violence. Cameras followed as Alana and Lauren “Pumpkin” Shannon staged an intervention and implored June to get help. When that failed, the family cut her off.

In late January 2020, Mama June resurfaced via social media and posted an old photo with a message to her fans and plea to family.

“Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much,” she wrote.

June and her family shot to fame after an episode of TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras. The family eventually got a spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which was eventually canceled after reports that June was dating a convicted child molester.

“TLC has cancelled the series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and ended all activities around the series, effective immediately,” the network said in a statement in 2014. “Supporting the health and welfare of these remarkable children is our only priority. TLC is faithfully committed to the children’s ongoing comfort and well-being.”

June eventually jumped over to WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp. Her makeover show started in 2017. The last episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot aired in May 2019.

Mama June: Family Crisis premieres March 2020 on WE tv.