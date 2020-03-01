Man found guilty of murdering Nicki Minaj’s tour manager years after his death

A jury in Philadelphia found a 38-year-old man guilty of murdering Nicki Minaj’s tour manager five years ago.

According to District Attorney Larry Krasner, Khaliyfa Neely was convicted of third-degree murder, serious assault, simple assault and possession of a crime tool for the death of Devon Andre Pickett, a Friday press release.

Neely Pickett fatally stabbed outside a bar in Germantown, Philadelphia on February 18, 2015. Pickett was preparing to tour with Minaj, who had previously confirmed the news of Pickett's death.

"Two members of my team were stabbed in Philly last night," she continued Twitter in February 2015. "One was killed. They were only there two days and rehearsed for the tour."

At that time, the star called the stab wounds in an Instagram tribute "another senseless act of violence that cost the life of a big guy".

Neely was brought to trial for murder for the first time in 2019. After four days, a jury was unable to make a decision and, according to the release, ended in legal proceedings.

Hoping to hold Pickett accountable, District Attorney Krasner later sought a retrial “based on solid evidence”.

“It is our duty to continue striving for justice in the face of the challenges,” said Krasner in the press release. “I thank deputy district attorneys Adam Geer and Ed Jaramillo for continuing to work to ensure justice in this 2015 murder.”

Krasner continued: “My office is still vigorous, but is fairly persecuting people who commit serious crimes so that they can no longer endanger the public. As always, I thank the jury for their service. “

According to ABC News, Neely could face up to 25 years in prison for the crime.

He is expected to be sentenced by Judge Scott O’Keefe on April 24.