Man reveals his girlfriend convinced him she could cut hair but completed ‘ruined’ his do

With the nation on lockdown and the barbers shut, some trusting members of the public have allowed loved ones to tackle their precious locks.

Cliff Nix, from Missouri, was unable to visit the barbers in Lee’s Summit, so roped in his four-year-old daughter Hallie to help out.

Meanwhile, Arizona Eastwood, 29, and Max Braham, 28, from Chippenham in Wiltshire, captured the moment he was forced to shave his head after his girlfriend convinced him she could cut hair – and completely ”ruined” his do.

The couple are stuck together while the country is on ‘lockdown’ – despite only being an item for several months.

Due to the short-term nature of their relationship the pair are still finding out things about each other – like special skills.

It was on this basis that Arizona managed to persuade Max that she was qualified to give him a much-needed trim – with amusing results.

She captured her builder boyfriend’s reaction as he realised that she had tricked him – and he doesn’t look too pleased.

Luckily, Max eventually saw the funny side and is now sporting a shaved look around the couple’s home.

‘We are struck in isolation and Max needed a hair cut,’ explained assistant television director, Arizona. ‘We’ve only been together seven months and are still learning new things about each other.

‘So I told him I could cut hair, much to his surprise – and he believed me. It was only after I’d tried to do a fade to the back and sides of his hair that he realised this was all a lie – and he had no choice but to cut all his hair off.

‘I couldn’t stop laughing. My stomach actually hurt from it and still does when I watch it. He didn’t find it funny at first but saw the funny side afterwards.’

Meanwhile, elsewhere, a father-of-two needed a trim, so decided to allocate the job to his four-year-old daughter, Hallie.

Cliff Nix was unable to visit the barbers in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, so roped in his daughter to help out.

The trim starts off with a little trouble as Hallie tries to hack away at the messy hair.

Eventually, Hallie gets the hang of things and even graduates to clippers, making more progress on the sides.

Once Hallie finishes, Cliff decides to style the new do and showcases Hallies’ signature hair cut; the flame, short around the side and really long in the middle.

‘I needed a haircut, but we’re quarantined, so I thought I’d give my daughter a shot at it,’ explained Cliff. ‘She’s been practicing using scissors lately, so I was feeling confident in her.

‘I was actually surprised that it turned out as good as it did. I think I’d call it the flame; long in the middle and shorter on all sides.

He added: ‘I’ve made some adjustments but it’s still not good, I just cut it all to one size. It’s most definitely my favourite haircut to date.’