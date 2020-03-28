Man reveals how both his father and his mother came out to him

When James Lubbock’s mother and father separated in his late teens, he assumed they’d simply drifted apart, as many couples do.

Indeed, the now 42-year-old father-of-two, who lives in Elstree, North London, was delighted that the split seemed so amicable, with dad Richard and his late mother Marilyn still choosing to celebrate their wedding anniversary every year.

However, what James, who works in marketing, didn’t realise was that both of his parents had both been hiding a deep secret throughout his childhood – they were gay.

Even more surprising was the fact that neither Marilyn or Richard knew about the other’s real sexuality until James’ dad finally confessed several years after their marriage had ended.

James, whose 2019 book, Breaking Dad, documents his parents’ coming out, and his dad’s subsequent descent into drug dealing, reveals that he received a call from his father in 2003, when he was 23 and fresh out of university, asking him to have dinner so he could ‘tell me something’.

‘I was worried, I thought Dad had been diagnosed with a terminal illness, or that there was a lovechild.’

What he didn’t expect, says James, was the revelation about Richard’s true sexuality. ‘I just didn’t see it coming – not in a million years!’

Looking back with hindsight, he says perhaps his dad was ‘a bit camp’ and notes that his parents often slept in separate bedrooms, something that was easily attributed to his father’s loud snoring and his mum being a light sleeper at the time.

However, there was never any suggestion that Richard had feelings for other men.

Indeed, his parents’ relationship seemed like a healthy one, and James recounts the awkward embarrassment of being told to ‘not come upstairs’ after he once arrived home early during his teenage years to find the physical side of his parents’ marriage very much thriving.

So, when Richard, now 72, burst out that he’d been in denial about his sexuality his whole life, James says he was actually ‘semi-relieved’ by the announcement, explaining: ‘It was a positive thing in my view. I told him he was the same dad he’d always been and that was largely that.’

He adds: ‘To come out as a man then in his mid-fifties, I think it was very hard for my Dad. He still finds it hard, when he grew up homosexuality was illegal and that sense of shame is hard to shake.’

However relaxed James was about his father’s big reveal, he definitely didn’t expect to have an almost identical conversation with his mum Marilyn just a few weeks later. Again, James received a dinner invitation, and again, James had absolutely no clue that his mother might be gay.

He explains: ‘She’d been living with this lady, Susan, who I’d met maybe once, since the divorce. I thought they were both lonely, single ladies – and they got on very well, so why not live together?’

However, when the words tumbled from Marilyn’s mouth that she was in fact in the the midst of a full-blown love affair with Susan, James says he was absolutely taken aback.

‘By that point, I couldn’t believe it was happening; you could not make it up.’

Again, there had been no hints throughout James’ childhood that his mum was repressing any feelings; he remembers that ‘she would never wear skirts, only trousers’, something that is pretty threadbare as an indicator of a person’s sexuality.

He doesn’t think he would have noticed if there had have been major signposts, anyway. ‘You elevate your parents to demi-god status when you’re young; you see them as separate from every other human. You’re never going to view them in the same prism as other people.’

Remarkably, neither parent had a clue about the other’s sexuality.

Richard has since told his son that when he decided to confess all to his former wife, the conversation went something like this: ‘Dad said “Marilyn, I’ve got something to tell you…I’m gay’, only for my mother to reply: “Well, I’ve got something to tell you, I’m gay too.”‘

In the weeks that followed, the couple had discussed how to break the news to their son, deciding that each approaching him individually, with a few weeks in-between to let the first coming out digest, was the best approach.

‘They probably had huge fears about how I would react.’

James, who lives with wife Jo and daughters Mia, eight, and Gracie, six, says that when This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield came out earlier this year live on national television, his phone ‘didn’t stop ringing’ because people who’d heard about James’ book wanted to glean some insight into what it’s like to be told that a parent is gay.’

Far from feeling negative emotions, James say he couldn’t wait to tell his friends. ‘It was the first amazing thing that had happened in my life. Not many people can say they’ve got a gay dad and a gay mum.’

He admits that his amusement at their dual coming out stories would have been tempered if he’d been experiencing it, say, at the height of the AIDS crisis in the mid-Eighties, when society was much more conservative.

James adds that he’s fully aware that had his parents been born in more liberal times, he would probably not have been born, saying: ‘In a very selfish way, I’m glad that they felt they had to follow the pressures of society and marry because if they lived in this day and age, I wouldn’t exist!’

Indeed, James found himself having ‘the birds and the bees’ chat in reverse with his father, warning him to be careful with his newfound freedom.

His parents took very different paths from the moment they came out, with Richard becoming heavily immersed in London’s gay scene, while Marilyn settled down with her new partner.

‘Mum met the love of her life and she enjoyed a loving relationship with Susan until she died, from ovarian cancer, at the age of 60.’

His mum and dad became closer in many ways, says James, after their respective secrets were out: ‘They’d celebrate their wedding anniversary every year and didn’t divorce before mum died.’

In another extraordinary twist in the tale of James’ family, Richard was arrested at the age of 62 in 2009 after police discovered Britain’s biggest haul of crystal meth – worth £1.5million pounds – in his Whitechapel flat in East London.

He was sentenced to eight years in jail and missed James’ wedding day to Jo and the birth of his first ­granddaughter, Mia.

Now a reformed character, his dad has rediscovered a quieter life and a love of classical music; father and son remain close, says James.

While a double coming out was something a teenage James would never have believed was on the cards, it didn’t upset him at all when his mum and dad revealed their authentic selves.

He concludes: ‘There are many worse things than finding out your parents are gay. My mum getting cancer and dying, for example. I was a young adult, I was mature enough to take it on.’