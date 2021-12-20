Man shatters stereotypes by revealing what your Christmas decorations REALLY say about you.

By revealing what your Christmas decorations REALLY say about you, man divides opinion.

A MAN has expressed his feelings about you based on your Christmas decorations, and it isn’t all positive.

Eric D’Alessandro, in a Tiktok video with 6.4 million views, expressed his opinions on how people should decorate their homes for the holidays.

“Everything you need to know about a family can be found in their Christmas stockings,” the comedian said.

He promises that this will be more accurate than any horoscope you’ve ever read.

‘First and foremost, we have these,’ he said, pointing to stockings with glitter writing on them, referring to them as “the gold standard of Christmas stockings,” which he described as “homemade by your family or purchased at a Christmas fair when you were four years old.”

“They aren’t particularly attractive, but you created them, and your family values sentimental value.”

“Their tree is decked out with bright ornaments that they’ve accumulated over the years.

“Everyone is welcome in this loving home.”

He pointed to white and beige stockings and said, “Then you have stockings like these.”

“If you walk into someone’s house and see these, immediately turn around and leave,” he warned fans.

“There isn’t a drop of love in this house.”

“This is a cold, uninviting home performance.

“Even Santa wonders aloud if this is the house with the cheetah stockings.

“Because their mother is a psychopath, this family has two Christmas trees.”

“Because nothing says love like tossing out your child’s macaroni ornament because it “doesn’t fit with the theme of my tree.”

The comedian tells his 300,000+ Twitter followers that this is the type of family who gets six Playstation 5 consoles and a Range Rover for Christmas.

However, because “she’s a psychopath” about her theme, she has one tree for the kids and a clean, monochrome tree for the mother.

“All the kids want is a hug and for you to put down your phone,” Eric says at the end of the TikTok.

“Santa just called me, he said we are going to open presents in the garage this year,” Alessandro said, ending his one-minute video with a mum impression.

Many fans said his observations were “so accurate,” while others felt “personally attacked” in the comments.

“I have an unpopular opinion, but I think the colorful random ornament trees look better anyways,” one said.

Another added, “Thanks for making me feel better about my “colorful” decorations.”

“I feel attacked,” said The Home Edit, an account known for its glossy neutral white and beige home decor.

One individual was able to combine the best of both worlds,…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.