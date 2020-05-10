Man with hearing loss could not communicate with paramedics in masks – now he is helping others with the same problem

The use of protective masks worn by healthcare workers is more important than ever. However, without effective communication tools, masks can alienate the 48 million people in America who suffer from hearing loss – many of whom rely on lip reading to help them communicate.

Disability and hearing loss lawyer Jack Clevenger recently learned this the hard way when he was unable to communicate with masked paramedics trying to help him in his home during a medical emergency.

A lesson we learned during a harrowing experience:

On Easter Sunday, April 12th, 2020, Jack Clevenger woke up and felt extremely sick. He tried to go to his kitchen to get a glass of water, but collapsed on the floor where his wife had found him. Masked first responders entered his home with improved PSA and went through a series of pressing questions about Clevenger’s medical history and the symptoms he had.

Partly conscious, with his cochlear implant processor turned off and unable to see his mouth reading lips, Clevenger could not understand the paramedics. His wife helped with the communication and Clevenger was finally cleared up and said he had severe dehydration.

Clevenger was happy to be in good health and was struck by his inability to communicate effectively with first responders at such a critical moment.

Clevenger understood that first-aiders could not take a risk during the coronavirus pandemic by removing their protective masks so that he could read their lips, but there had to be another solution. Thinking of the other 11,000 people with hearing loss in his Prescott, Arizona community, many of whom live alone, he wondered what they would do during a medical emergency without a plan for effective communication.

“[This] has shown me how important it is to be an educational advocate for others with hearing loss, for those who don’t have as much experience with hearing loss, for those who are not aware of assistive technologies other than their hearing aids, and for those who haven’t learned effective compensation and communication skills, ”Clevenger told Yahoo Lifestyle.

A call to action for first aiders:

Clevenger emailed his local fire chief and shared his experiences. The same day he received a reply saying, “What can we do?”

He emphasized that for 98% of people in the hearing loss community who do not speak sign language, a staff interpreter would not solve this problem. He shared information about voice dictation tools that paramedics could have on the iPads they use. Live subtitle apps can help patients understand first aiders even with masks on.

Later that day, the Battalion Chief of Medic in Prescott asked that all units download subtitle tools and be available on iPads.

When it comes to improving the life of the hearing loss community, Clevenger is literally a lawyer. After spending nearly a decade installing subtitle phones, he headed the college disability office and founded a local chapter of the National Hearing Loss Association in his region to provide support and education.

That’s why Clevenger knew he could make a difference in his community.

“People with hearing loss have had no assertiveness in the past. If there is a lack of communication, they just withdraw and go away, “he says.” In my case with the paramedics, I could have simply said, “Well, that’s exactly it, there is nothing I can do about it.” something can be done about it and it will be done. “

He urges people with hearing loss to proactively support communication.

Advocates of all ages who make a difference:

An 11-year-old deaf lawyer named Shaylee Mansfield shares Clevenger’s opinion when it comes to advocating for accessibility tools for the deaf or hard of hearing.

She recently posted a video on Facebook about how the lack of subtitles on social media makes access to content inaccessible to the deaf or hard of hearing. She stressed that due to the lack of subtitle tools, Instagram cannot understand the videos posted by her favorite creators. Mansfield uses Instagram to add high quality automatic subtitles to the platform that make it easier for users to create content that is fully accessible. This way everyone can enjoy it – not just those who can hear it.

According to Clevenger, when it comes to better communication between the hearing impaired and those with hearing loss, responsibility goes in two directions. Organizations can prioritize subtitles and accessibility, and individuals can use tools like Google Live Transcribe to communicate with the deaf or hard of hearing. He says that people with hearing loss can also help by making concerted efforts to teach others about tools that can help people communicate with them.

After living with hearing loss for all of his 70 years, Clevenger has found that accessibility technology has skyrocketed. The next step is to make others aware of these means of communication and normalize their use. It could even save lives during a medical emergency.

