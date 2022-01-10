Manchester, as well as other filming locations for ITV’s The Bay, have been revealed.

﻿Manchester and other locations used in the ITV series The Bay have been revealed.

In 2022, the ITV drama The Bay will return for a third season.

Fans of the hit TV show are now curious as to where the show is shot.

The Bay is set and filmed in Morecambe, a seaside town.

The Lancashire town was once a bustling seaside resort and is located north of Blackpool.

Morecambe has a five-mile sand beach with a promenade lined with cafes, restaurants, and hotels.

Daragh Carville, the screenwriter, chose Morecambe as the focus of his attention because it has a lot of history and is also where he grew up.

Morecambe was a popular tourist destination until the 1970s, when more Brits could afford to vacation outside of England.

The Stone Jetty, which is now all that remains of the original Victorian harbour, was used for filming.

“It’s a really interesting mix of things,” Carville told Radio Times, “because on the one hand, it’s very striking, it’s beautiful, and it has extraordinary views out across the bay towards the Lake District.”

“But, like many seaside towns, it has that very distinctive British or Irish seaside town quality.”

The 2004 cockle picker disaster in Morecambe Bay, Lancashire, is probably best remembered today for the drowning of at least 21 Chinese illegal immigrant laborers by an incoming tide.

The police station in Morecambe, contrary to popular belief, is real.

“To be fair, and without spoiling the magic of television,” Carville told Radio Times, “the exteriors and interiors are filmed at different locations.”

The interior scenes of meeting rooms, offices, and interview rooms were shot at a disused police station in Manchester, while the exterior scenes were shot in Morecambe.

“I suppose the combination of it being a beautiful place, but also a place that has had its struggles – there’s something about Morecambe, it’s literally on the edge of the country, but there’s also a metaphorical edge to it,” Daragh Carville, screenwriter for The Bay, told Radio Times.

Carville, who lives in Lancaster, which is just inland from Morecambe, seemed to know a lot about the area before deciding to use it as one of the main filming locations for the drama series.

Daragh was adamant about including this location in the show, especially because it fits the narrative of something that appears to be “beautiful” but is actually “a place with problems.”

“Morecambe is also not the sort of place you usually…,” he added.

