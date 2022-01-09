MandS received high praise from customers for adding nearly 200 new vegan products to their line.

For Veganuary, Marks and Spencer has added nearly 200 new plant-based products to their range, and customers are loving the variety. They’ve even added a vegan cake jar for those with a sweet tooth.

This month, many people will either try more plant-based foods or go vegan for the entire month, owing to the catchy name.

But shoppers can’t get enough, whether it’s for health and dietary reasons or simply to help animals and the environment.

“Ooh these look amazing! I can’t wait to try them!” one person wrote on social media after seeing photos of the new products.

“Amazing options, guys,” said a second.

“I can’t wait to get my hands on these,” said another.

I’m not going to lie, I’m probably going to clean out the shelf.”

“Whether you’re going vegan, participating in Meat Free Monday, avoiding meat and dairy, or simply enjoying incorporating more plant-based foods into your diet, our Plant Kitchen range means you’ll never have to compromise on taste,” the retailer said of their product line.

Every product is meticulously bench-marked by our chefs to ensure that it tastes as good as, if not better than, its meat or dairy counterpart.

“There’s something for everyone, from no-fuss prepared meals to scratch-cooking ingredients and sweet treats – come in and see the full range!”

MandS has a wide variety of products for people to try, and one that is sure to be a hit is their cake jars, which are now vegan-friendly!

“Happy Monday! We’re excited to announce that this January we’ve teamed up with leading organization @meatfreemonday to encourage customers to go plant-based for one day a week,” they wrote on Instagram.

Starting this month, we’ll be sharing recipe inspiration, tips, and advice from our nutritionists online and on @marksandspencer, as well as offering Sparks customers discounts on our AWARD-WINNING meat-free Plant Kitchen range!

“Our TOP PICK for tonight’s Meatless Monday dinner is either our NEW Plant Kitchen Chilli Con Carne or.

