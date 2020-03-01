Mandy Moore opens the release of a new album after a decade of growth: “It was worth it”

Mandy Moore is ready to share how much she has grown in the past ten years.

Moore to be published silver landings next month – her first album in over 10 years – was informed in a new interview with her how much has changed for her The New York Times,

"I firmly believe in things that happen for a reason, and it has taken the last 10 years of my life to get to this point," the This is us Stern, 35, said. "I really feel that it was worth it."

Moore's previous album, Amanda Leigh, came out in 2009, the same year she married ex-husband Ryan Adams.

Although Moore wrote new songs during her six-year marriage, she told it Times that Adams prevented them from working with others. She also started to have doubts about herself and what she "brought to the table".

Last February, Moore opened their relationship in one New York Times Report in which several women accused Adam of harassment and emotional abuse, allegations that Adams denied.

"I was blown out of the water by the information, some of it was in the article and some of it after I found out it wasn't," said Moore Times In her last interview, she added that she was "so done that this person took up so much of my life and time".

CONNECTED: Mandy Moore reveals title and release date of upcoming album: Songwriting "Feels like I'm giving advice myself"



Since then Moore has found love for her husband Taylor Goldsmith again, with whom she married in November 2018 and worked on her new album.

“There was no question that if I ever made music again it would be with him,” she said of the Dawes frontman, noting that several songs on the album touched on her past insecurities with herself and her music.

“I think I really took care of the idea of ​​having a lot of affection for this part of me and how this 15-year-old was able to navigate a potentially tricky world,” continued Moore. “The fact that I’m still here is proof that I did something right, I think.”

CONNECTED: Mandy Moore talks to husband Taylor Goldsmith about recording "emotional" new music

Moore previously told PEOPLE about her songwriting process: "Sometimes writing a song feels like giving advice I know I need the most, and it is often the most difficult to pay attention to."

The actress added, “It almost makes the song a kind of mantra – something I know I will continue to learn because it needs to be repeated.”

silver landings will be released on March 6th.