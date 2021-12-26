Mandy Moore teases Rebecca’s journey in Season 6 of ‘This Is Us,’ saying, “She’s Kind of on a Farewell Tour.”

There’s no denying it.

Season 6 of This Is Us is going to break fans’ hearts, especially with Rebecca’s storyline.

Due to her Alzheimer’s disease, the Pearson matriarch is gradually losing her memories, and the final season will focus more than ever on her life and story.

Fans will get to see Rebecca make the most of the time she has left in this way.

Rebecca was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease before the sixth season of This Is Us, as many fans recall.

Since then, fans have been watching as she goes through the ups and downs of her illness.

Rebecca has a tendency to forget small details from time to time, and her family is doing everything they can to assist her.

Regrettably, they did not all agree on the best course of action for Rebecca.

However, it appears that they have all come to terms with the situation as the season approaches its conclusion.

“It’s really challenging,” Mandy Moore, who portrays Rebecca on Season 6 of This Is Us, told People.

Because she is handling this situation with such grace and honesty, it’s difficult for me not to let my grief over her situation influence what she’s going through.

She’s clear about what she wants out of life right now and how she wants to live it.

The plan she devises is truly remarkable, but it is difficult to implement.”

Mandy Moore spoke with Variety about Rebecca’s journey in the final episodes of This Is Us at the Season 6 premiere event.

“She’s on a farewell tour, sort of, like the rest of [the This Is Us cast],” Moore revealed.

“It’s clearly heartbreaking.

Rebecca, on the other hand, has a lot of grace and compassion for how people will have to pick up the pieces of life around her.

And she is completely present and grateful for every moment she spends with her family.

But I believe she is also very open and honest about what she wants and expects.”

“And it’s such a beautiful thing in that sense to know sort of a direction that your life is taking,” the actor continued.

And there’s a lot to prepare for, especially for your family.

In the scenes, she uses a lot of words.

She’s got a lot on her mind at the moment.

She really wants to be able to… while she’s sort of there with her family.

