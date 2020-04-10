Mandy Moore’s Husband Taylor Goldsmith Celebrates Her Birthday With a Tribute That Will Warm Your Heart

Happy birthday, Mandy Moore!

The actress turned 36 years old on Friday. To celebrate, her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, took to Instagram and shared a special tribute to his spouse.

“April 10th. The birthday of the most incredible human being on the planet,” the Dawes musician wrote via the social network. “These weird times have been challenges for all of us, but only she could turn it into an opportunity to get closer, to learn new things, to love each other more. To say I’m grateful would be the understatement of my life. Happy birthday @mandymooremm, I promise I’ll change out of sweats someday.”

Moore and Goldsmith met after the This Is Us star shared a photo of the band’s album on Instagram in 2015. As she told People, the singer noticed the post, and they started emailing back and forth. Soon, they went on their first date. By 2017, they were engaged. The couple then tied the knot in what a source called an “intimate backyard wedding” in 2018.

In a romantic anniversary post, Moore described her hubby as her “favorite person in the world” and said she still had to “pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other’s lives.”

“You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend, etc) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you,” she wrote in the tribute at the time.

Over the years, Moore and Goldsmith have enjoyed making music together, traveling the world and celebrating each other’s achievements, including her 2019 Emmy nomination. Of course, like, any couple they’ve faced life’s challenges, too. On Thursday, Moore revealed they had to take their cat Olivia to the hospital after the beloved pet had three seizures.

“Thank you for all the sweet thoughts and prayers for our kitty, Olivia,” the Tangled celeb wrote via Instagram. “She’s staying overnight at the hospital, on an IV, started seizure meds and being monitored for 24 hours. I’m relieved she’s in good hands as there’s nothing like the helplessness of watching her have multiple, violent seizures. Thank goodness for vets, vet neurologists and vet techs always!!”

Like many people, they’re also social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. However, they’ve continued to spread joy by hosting Instagram Live concerts for their fans.

