Mandy Moore’s son is given a doll from her days as a pop star, which he adores.

Mandy Moore’s son is given a doll from her pop star days, which he adores.

Taylor Goldsmith, Mandy Moore’s husband, surprised their 10-month-old son with a unique gift for his first Christmas.

For the holidays, Mandy Moore’s son received something a little sweeter than “Candy.”

The This Is Us star and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August, in February, and celebrated his first Christmas with an extra special gift.

On December 1st, she started using Instagram Stories.

25-year-old actress Mandy Moore revealed that her husband gave their 10-month-old son a Mandy Moore doll.

In fact, the toy resembled Mandy from her early-aughts pop star days, when she wore her signature bright blonde hair, colorful crop tops, and pants.

The doll not only featured the “Candy” singer in a bright pink ensemble, but it also came with several accessories and a signed poster by Mandy herself.

“Also, @taylordawesgoldsmith thought it would be funny to get this for Gus,” Mandy joked on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of her baby boy posing next to his present and twinning with his mother, who was dressed in matching pajamas.

Later, the Princess Diaries actress took to her main Instagram account to share photos of their family get-together.

Mandy captioned her Instagram post, “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Goldsmiths.”

“Thanks also to @nonajames for Gus’s new favorite toy,” says the author.

A colorful set of bells is the little one’s favorite toy!

The Tangled actress has been candid about her motherhood journey since her baby boy was born.

During an Instagram Live with Dr. Drew in July, Mandy opened up about her first few months as a mom.

A licensed psychologist and perinatal mental health specialist, Ashurina Ream.

“I had these preconceived notions about myself as a mother,” the actress admitted.

“Obviously, I knew it would be difficult, but I thought to myself, ‘Oh, I might have this sort of naturally maternal side,’ whatever that means.”

But I guess I didn’t realize the worries, fears, and sense of responsibility that come with being a mother.”

“I think as his needs really started to continue to change…I just felt this rush of like, ‘I’m not good enough for him,” Mandy said of her feelings after welcoming her son.

I have no idea how to be his mother.

I’m capable of…

