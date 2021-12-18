Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville tease the return of tag team Fire and Desire (exclusive) on WWE.com.

Over the last year, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have carved out separate paths in WWE.

Will the two reunite and bring back the tag team Fire and Desire? Rose and Deville recently spoke with PopCulture.com about how they could reunite and dominate the women’s tag team division.

“Fire and Desire, there’s always hope,” Rose told PopCulture.

“Well, even if we’re never a tag team inside the ring again, we’re always a tag team outside the ring, that we know for sure,” Rose said. Rose and Deville made their main roster debut with Paige in November 2017.

The group was originally known as Absolution, but Rose and Deville were renamed Fire and Desire after Paige retired from in-ring competition to become the general manager of SmackDown in 2018.

The duo came close to becoming WWE’s first female tag team champions, but were defeated at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event by Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo continued to compete in 2019 and early 2020.

Fire and Desire split up in April 2020 after Deville betrayed Rose by preventing her from seeing her love interest, Otis.

The two would go head to head for a few months, culminating in a match at SummerSlam.

Deville would take a break before returning in January, after Rose had won the match.

“I’m so proud of what we were able to accomplish with that story,” Deville told PopCulture.

“I mean, we were two lower mid-card girls at the time who didn’t get long matches on TV or anything like that,” she says.

And we turned a story into something incredible.

Despite our star power and ranking at the time, we were able to draw in the crowds.

Then we elevated both of our brands as a result, proving a lot to ourselves and to everyone else.

As a result, that’s something I’m very proud of.

And we laid some great foundations there before going our separate ways and letting life take its course.”

Rose is now a member of NXT and the current NXT Women’s Champion.

Deville can be seen on both Raw and Smackdown, where she plays an authority figure.

