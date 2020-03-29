“Manu Dibango felled mountains for African culture”

On the morning of Tuesday, March 24, Cheick Tidiane Seck, composer, multi-instrumentalist and polyglot arranger, posts a photo of Manu Dibango and him on stage on Facebook. The first, black suit, white shirt, alto sax in hand, embraces the second. The two shaved heads stick against each other. A tender tribute from a music monument to a “great baobab tree”. Confined to his home in Paris, the Malian musician, who has become the master of fusion (Mandingo music, jazz, blues, soul, Afrobeat), tells of his relationship with Manu Dibango, and the role he played in his career also marked by collaborations with the greatest musicians of the five continents.

Africa point : Do you remember the first time you heard Manu Dibango’s music?

Cheick Tidiane Seck:It was at the beginning of the 70s, I was very young, and it was the song Bisso. It was one of his compositions, in which he played the piano, organ and saxophone parts. At the time, I turned since the age of 13-14 years in orchestras in Mali, in particular with the Kene Star of Sikasso, and “Bisso” was among the first pieces that I started to play to learn the keyboard, with “I’d Rather Go Blind”, by Etta James. Then “Bisso” became a piece of the repertoire. I loved writing. It was an African title with a Latin, jazz, soul scent, it immediately spoke to me, as if I was playing African blues. It should be remembered that Manu Dibango mastered classical jazz. In his Belgian and French years, he was the first to bring African culture to an international scale. “Bisso” contained everything for me, I could transpose it into various styles, I who am fond of fusion.

We then resumed this title with the Bamako Super Rail Band. It was a large national orchestra which radiated in West Africa.

And then when I recorded my album Sabaly in 2008, I proposed a new arrangement of “Bisso”. Manu came to play it on stage with me. He was always there, even though I didn’t have enough money to pay him, let alone his travel expenses. He also came to the jam sessions that I organized in Paris, or to other events. He was very generous.

When did you meet him?

I really knew him when I came to France with Salif Keïta and the group Les Ambassadeurs, in 1983. He attended the concert, and he heard me play the organ. He encouraged me. He told me that he appreciated my musical approach and my attitude. I replied that he had inspired me a lot.

We then collaborated regularly. When the political and security situation deteriorated in Mali, from 2012, he invited me to join him on stage. We lived a year of music and sharing while touring festivals with his Soul Makossa Gang. He told me to continue, to create a concept “Bamako Bamassa Bamamakossa”.

How to characterize his musical approach?

Manu Dibango was permanent inventiveness, without going into clichés. It was someone who had his own signature, who had managed to create his own language. His harmonic and rhythmic approach was really sharp, and personally, I also liked his sound. When I invited him to my album Timbuktu in tribute to the American pianist Randy Weston, released in 2019, he was 85-86 years old. To have this breath, this generosity and this phrasing at that age is incredible. I can’t believe this coronavirus can cope with such a dinosaur.

Beyond the music, Manu was a big brother, a guide, who knew how to say things and get you on the way without speaking too much. He acted above all. He also had a lot of humor!

He played the true partition of the soul of African culture, to the end. But this partition is not finished. We will carry his voice.

Will there be a tribute concert in the coming months?

With confinement, it’s double punishment. I couldn’t even go to see him at the hospital. I wanted to be there with him, but I was told it was best not to come. Even the funeral is very intimate, confinement requires. And that is still a big injury for us. This gentleman deserves salvation and thanks from the whole continent for accompanying him to his last home.

As soon as it gets better, we will organize a tribute concert. He has united the generations so much, his death cannot be overlooked. But the tribute is also eternal. Because we continue to play versions of his hits, like his more intimate songs. He felled mountains for African culture. It’s only a good bye.

