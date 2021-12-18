Mar-Devil in Full Regalia is Peak Salem Soap Legend on ‘Days of Our Lives’ Weekly Recap

Weekly Recap of ‘Days of Our Lives’: Mar-Devil in Full Regalia is a Salem Soap Legend

The Mar-Devil storyline is a fan favorite on Days of Our Lives.

And she was in full bloom this week, and the fans ate it up.

According to previous reports, the storyline would wrap up around Christmas, but barring a miracle, it appears that it will continue well into the New Year.

And for many Days of Our Lives fans, that’s fine because Deidre Hall is putting on a show this season.

[Warning: There are spoilers ahead for this week’s Days of Our Lives episodes.]

We knew this week would be the week that Mar-Devil would make things difficult for Ben and Ciara, based on previous reports.

(And, as usual, Ben, Ciara was correct!) But, on this week’s Days of Our Lives, she demonstrated just how fiendish she can be, particularly on the December 15 episode.

Brady and Belle speculate on what happened during Brady’s blackout in the most recent (hashtag)DAYS.

Watch @NBC weekdays for FREE on @PeacockTV https:t.coFI8PGzJd7Vpic.twitter.comQ5x2rF7B5y

“Much to Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) chagrin, Marlena Evans Black’s (Deidre Hall) eyes lit up, her voice changed, and with a flick of her wrist, she snatched a killer necktie from him!” SoapHub reported.

“After incapacitating the men, MarDevil attempted to flee…but was stopped by a rock-wielding Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison).

MarDevil managed to flee while Belle was tending to John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and her husband, and she vowed sweet sweet revenge.”

Deidre Hall is (clap) doing that (clap) thing (clap).

Please, Days of Our Lives, give us more of this!

Meanwhile, across town, the Devil is manifesting in Salem in a different way.

On the same day in December,

Rafe and Nicole were passionately kissing in the episode 15 of Days of Our Lives.

(Girl, weren’t you just with EJ?) At the very least, let the sheets get cold.

According to Soaps.com, “Rafe inquires as to why she’s been acting as if she wanted him to kiss him while hooking up with EJ.”

“Nicole snaps that she has every right to live her life as she wishes.

Naturally, Ava approaches and inquires as to what they’re up to…

