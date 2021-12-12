Mar-Devil Overplays Her Hand with Ben and Ciara in ‘Days of Our Lives’ Sneak Peek

Mar-Devil Overplays Her Hand with Ben and Ciara on ‘Days of Our Lives’ Sneak Peek

Days of Our Lives did a fantastic job resurrecting the Mar-Devil possession storyline.

All good things, alas, must come to an end.

Marlena will soon be free of the Devil’s possession.

It’s actually for the best.

However, as more Salem residents become aware of the Devil’s heinous deeds, we’re left wondering when the hammer will finally fall.

The soap’s teasers this week suggest that this could be the week that everything comes crashing down.

And it could be because she overplays her hand with Ben and Ciara.

[Warning: upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes may contain spoilers.]

The Devil will become cocky if he doesn’t do anything else.

And, according to Soaps.com’s Days of Our Lives spoilers, things will really heat up on the show’s Monday, December 13 episode.

Long-time allies will quickly become enemies as a result of the Devil’s actions.

Ben and Ciara are surprised when Marlena begs them to hide her in the latest (hashtag)DAYS.

According to the outlet, “MarDevil will do what MarDevil will do.”

“And she’s causing issues between Ben and Ciara today.”

Is MarDevil going to overplay her hand, given Ciara’s suspicions? Meanwhile, back in Salem, people are becoming suspicious, as evidenced by John and Shawn’s discovery of the Westons’ disappearance!”

Guess who’ll be the first to intervene? You guessed it: John Black, the poor, long-suffering man.

On the Tuesday, December 14 episode of Days of Our Lives, we’ll see John rush to Ben and Ciara’s aid.

He’ll be more interested in confronting his deranged wife and exorcising the Devil from her than in Ben and Ciara at that point.

The good news is that Ciara will be able to see what’s going on and will be horrified by it.

Ciara is rumored to be staying away from Mar-Devil until the possession situation is resolved.

After all, she must safeguard her infant.

However, this is the ideal situation…

