Maralee Nichols Unveils the First Photo of the Child She Claims Tristan Thompson Fathered During Their Relationship

Maralee Nichols Shares the First Photo of the Child She Believes Tristan Thompson Fathered During Their Relationship

While discussing her alleged romance with Tristan Thompson, Maralee Nichols welcomed her newborn son into the world.

The fitness model shared the first photo of her baby boy, who was born on December 1, as well as a lengthy statement about her and Thompson’s paternity drama on Friday, December 17.

“My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving, and private environment,” Nichols said in a statement to Us, which was accompanied by a picture of her son taken on December 6.

“Rather than dwelling on the negative, I’ve decided to embrace my motherhood and do my best for my son.”

Nichols filed a lawsuit against Sacramento Kings player, 30, earlier this month, claiming he was the father of her child.

Us magazine reported on December 3 that the former personal trainer had given birth to a baby boy just two days before.

Nichols sued Thompson for paternity in Los Angeles in June, claiming they had conceived a child three months before.

In response to Nichols’ allegations, the former Boston Celtics player admitted they had sex in March of that year.

During that time, he had requested genetic testing.

In August, Thompson allegedly texted Nichols, claiming he had offered her (dollar)75,000 in lieu of regular child support.

On the other hand, the California woman claimed on Friday that Thompson had never paid her.

“Despite the challenges that I knew I would face as a single mother and Tristan’s reaction to my pregnancy, I told Tristan I would be having the baby,” Nichols said in her statement, claiming she told Thompson about the pregnancy in person in April in North Carolina after they hooked up in Houston and saw each other again one month prior in Boston.

“During my pregnancy and the birth of our child, Tristan did not provide any financial assistance to me.

My son’s expenses have been completely covered by me.

I never asked Tristan for money, and I never took money offered to me.”

The Canadian native asked for a paternity test once more in November.

According to Us, Thompson had filed an emergency request for a gag order the following month.

