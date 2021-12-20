Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby’s mother, has shared the first pictures of the child.

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson is in the middle of a paternity battle with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols over a baby that he allegedly fathered, but whether everyone is happy to see the child remains to be seen.

Nichols recently shared the first picture of her new son amid all of the drama.

While dealing with the paternity case, Nichols has remained mostly silent.

However, she recently issued a statement after sharing a photo of her son with Us Weekly.

“My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving, and private environment,” she said in a statement accompanying a photo of the baby taken on December.

a)

“Rather than focusing on the negative, I’ve decided to embrace being a mother and do my best for my son.”

Nichols and the five-day-old baby are dressed in matching Christmas pajamas and seated in front of a Christmas tree in the photo.

According to People, the trainer elaborated on her relationship with Thompson in a statement.

“I don’t want any more media attention, and I don’t want to be romantically involved with Tristan.”

Nichols sued Thompson for paternity in June, while she was still pregnant.

Thompson retaliated by filing his own lawsuit in Texas in July.

His lawsuit, on the other hand, was dismissed.

“Regardless of whether any act of conception occurred in Texas that could have led to the conception of the child,” a source told Us Weekly, “they [allegedly]had a lengthy relationship spanning multiple states.”

“The child was born in California, and both the mother and Tristan live there.”

Given the facts and the California lawsuit filed before the Texas one, it’s understandable that the judge would dismiss this.”

Thompson has also had a private feud with Nichols over the issue.

He offered Nichols (dollar)75,000 to drop her lawsuit, according to leaked texts.

In the texts obtained by HollywoodLife, he said, “You know how I feel.”

“My feelings haven’t changed in the slightest.

I’m not going to be involved in any way.

By the way, if you think having this baby will make you money, you’re mistaken.

It’s completely incorrect.”

“As you know, I’m retiring at the end of this season,” he continued.

“So, in terms of assistance, it will be whatever is required on a monthly basis for an unemployed person.”

Because it’s Texas, of course…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.