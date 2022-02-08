Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, claims her Instagram was hacked during the legal battle with Khloe Kardashian’s ex.

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, claims her Instagram was hacked during her legal battle with Khloe Kardashian’s ex.

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, claimed her Instagram account was hacked for 20 days.

The alleged IT issue occurred during her tumultuous legal battle with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, with whom she gave birth to a child in December.

Maralee, 31, took to Instagram on Monday to inform her fans that her account had been hacked, but that everything was fine now.

“My account has been hacked since January 20th, and I just got it back,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a prayer hand and a crying emoji.

In the meantime, the fitness trainer linked to her “backup account,” which included 19 sultry snaps.

Maralee marked her return by posting her first new photo on her main account since the holidays.

The model was photographed alone in a matching white outfit consisting of high-waisted leggings and a long-sleeved turtleneck crop top.

For the photo, the brunette beauty wore her long locks down in soft waves and wore full glam.

She also announced her return by re-posting gym footage from her backup page to her Instagram Story, dressed in tight workout gear and leggings.

She wrote in the caption that she is “9 weeks postpartum” and “back to my pre-baby weight.”

“Nice to see you back, can’t wait to see your workout videos,” one adoring fan wrote beneath her new photo.

Another said, “Stunning.”

According to RADAR, during Maralee’s alleged absence, the fitness trainer’s Instagram Story included posts asking for money.

In one, she allegedly encouraged followers to invest in order to “increase your money 5-10 times.”

“I put in (dollar)3,000 and made (dollar)28,000 in two hours,” it went on to say.

She then tagged the handle of the operation’s money man, instructing people to “contact” the “investment advisor” mentioned in the post.

After months of fighting on the court, Maralee gave birth to NBA star Tristan’s child, a baby boy, on December 1.

The fitness model has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian athlete, claiming that he owes her money.

Maralee claimed in her legal filing at the time that she and Tristan, 30, had conceived the child on his 30th birthday in March.

While the athlete initially claimed that his relationship with Maralee was only a one-night stand, he later admitted in legal documents that he met up with her for sex on multiple occasions.

At the time of the affair, Tristan was dating Khloe exclusively.

Tristan confirmed the paternity results in an Instagram Story post after nearly a month of denying he is the father of Maralee’s child.

“Today,…” he wrote.

