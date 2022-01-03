Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s ‘baby mama,’ dazzles in tight pants after Khloe Kardashian spent a ‘lonely’ Christmas.

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s ‘baby mama,’ dazzles in tight pants after Khloe Kardashian’s ‘lonely’ Christmas

For a new photo, Maralee Nichols, TRISTAN Thompson’s “baby mama,” flaunted her curves in tight pants.

The 31-year-old fitness instructor gave birth to a son last month and claims Tristan Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, is the father.

Maralee went out for a night out over the New Year’s weekend, despite the drama created by her claims.

She wore a pair of nude-pink leggings, a white cropped jacket, nude heels, and a leather bag in her glam look.

The mother-of-one posed side-on for the shot, which she shared on Sunday night on her Instagram Stories.

After Maralee gave birth on December 1, Tristan is currently locked in a legal battle with her over paternity and child support.

In June, Maralee filed a lawsuit against the athlete, requesting financial support.

Tristan and she allegedly conceived the child on his birthday in March, according to the filing.

At the time, Khloe and Tristan were in an “exclusive” relationship.

The Canadian native claimed the affair was a one-night stand at first, but has since admitted that he and Maralee had sex several times.

Tristan hasn’t denied being her child’s father, but he has requested a paternity test.

True, his three-year-old daughter with Khloe, is his only child.

Khloe is reportedly “embarrassed” and “mortified” by her ex-boyfriend’s actions.

“The truth is that she feels she can’t take him back publicly even if she wanted to,” a source told The Sun exclusively.

“She is afraid that there will just be another woman with another story, and her family has effectively forbidden it.”

According to sources, the 37-year-old KUWTK star has been dealing with “loneliness” over the holidays.

At the Kardashian Christmas bash, she hung out with her sisters’ children, Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie Jenner.

“Of course, it’s bittersweet for Khloe,” an insider told In Touch, despite the festive displays on social media.

True is in her possession, but she is lonely.

“She had hoped for a different Christmas this year.

Tristan assured her that he had changed his ways.

They discussed the possibility of having more children and growing old together.”

“They had those conversations,” the source continued.

However, the cheating and the birth of her child shattered all of her hopes and dreams.

“It doesn’t help that her sisters, including her mother, are all married.

She isn’t envious of them; she is simply saddened by her predicament.”

