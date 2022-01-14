Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, flaunts her post-baby body in spandex after dismissing ‘gold digger’ claims.

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, flaunts her post-baby body in spandex after debunking ‘gold digger’ claims.

Maralee Nichols, TRISTAN Thompson’s baby mama, flaunted her post-baby body in spandex after dismissing claims that she is a “gold digger.”

Critics accused the fitness trainer of attempting to extract more money from the basketball player despite receiving as much as (dollar)40,000 per month in child support.

Maralee flaunted her curves on Instagram Stories just weeks after giving birth to the couple’s baby boy.

The 31-year-old flaunted her abs in a mirror selfie while working out at the gym, wearing a sports bra, leggings, and sneakers.

With her brunette hair flowing down her back, she covered her face with her phone and turned for a side view of her body.

“6 weeks postpartum,” she proudly captioned the image.

Maralee slammed fans’ claims that her move from California to Texas was motivated by a larger financial payout from Tristan earlier this week.

Tristan’s lawyers cited Maralee’s abrupt change of residence, claiming that she should have filed her paternity suit in Texas, where the child was conceived, according to Reality Blurb.

On Instagram, commenters slammed the mother-of-one, claiming that her new California address is a ruse to get more money from the athlete in court.

“Do I smell a golddigger [sic]here?” someone inquired, prompting Maralee to respond, “I’m not a gold digger, I don’t live in Texas, and I have not.”

“I met him in 2020 at a party at his house,” she responded, despite the fact that he was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time.

He was with her and I had no idea.

He claimed to be single.”

Khloe “was never at any of his parties,” she added.

Maralee recently listed her (dollar)900K Houston, Texas condo for sale, indicating that her move to California is permanent, in response to fan comments.

“That is an investment property I own,” Maralee wrote in response to backlash after Radar Online shared the news of the sale on social media.

Yes, I’m going to sell it.

It was rented out and is still rented out.

“I wasn’t living there.”

Tristan’s baby mama will have no financial issues, as it was reported last week that the Cleveland Cavaliers alum will be required to pay up to (dollar)40,000 per month in child support.

Tristan will have to pay until the newborn reaches the age of 18, according to New York marriage lawyer Morghan Leia Richardson.

“The court will consider a support award when…

