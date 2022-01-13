Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, has shared a rare photo of her newborn son with the NBA star following their ‘affair.’

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, shares a rare photo of their newborn son after their ‘affair.’

After their “affair,” TRISTAN Thompson’s baby mama, Maralee Nichols, shared a rare photo of the newborn son she shares with the NBA star.

On Wednesday, the former fitness instructor shared the adorable photo on her Instagram Story.

The tiny baby lay on his back on top of a green circular mat in the new boomerang clip.

The baby kept himself occupied by lying down under a wooden stand and playing with stuffed animals suspended from ropes.

Although his tiny feet were adorable as he kicked while playing, Maralee did not include her baby’s face in the photo.

Other toys were sent on the mat for the baby, who was dressed in a light blue onesie.

On December 1, one month after giving birth to her son, Maralee shared a sweet Instagram Story.

Tristan, 30, and the mother have been fighting in court over child support, with a judge recently stating that he could pay up to (dollar)40,000 per month.

Critics labeled Maralee a “gold digger” shortly after the ruling.

Many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans believe the move to California was motivated by a larger financial payout from the athlete.

Tristan’s lawyers cited Maralee’s abrupt change of residence, claiming that she should have filed her paternity suit in Texas, where the child was conceived, according to Reality Blurb.

Commenters on Instagram slammed the 31-year-old, claiming that her new California address is a ruse to extract more money from the athlete in court.

“Do I smell a golddigger [sic]here?” someone asked, prompting Maralee to respond, “I’m not a gold digger, I don’t live in Texas, and I haven’t.”

A second person questioned her relationship with Tristan, despite the fact that he was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time, to which she replied, “I met him in 2020 at a party at his house.”

I was completely unaware that he was with her.

He declared himself to be unattached.”

Maralee recently listed her (dollar)900K Houston, Texas condo for sale, indicating that her move to California is permanent, in response to fan comments.

“That is an investment property I own,” Maralee wrote in response to backlash after Radar Online shared the news of the sale on social media.

Yes, I’m going to sell it.

It was rented out and is still being rented out.

It wasn’t my home.”

Tristan revealed that he received paternity results proving he is the father of the newborn after a month of denying the baby is his.

Earlier this month, I wrote on Instagram,…

