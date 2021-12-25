Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s ‘baby mama,’ shares a new photo of her son as Khloe Kardashian spends the holidays without him.

MARALEE Nichols shared a new photo of her son, whom she shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson, as the two prepare to spend their first Christmas without him.

The Sacramento Kings star was left out of the Kardashian family’s holiday photoshoot.

On Christmas morning, Maralee, 31, shared a photo of her newborn son on her Instagram stories.

For the special day, the new mother cradled her baby while dressed in matching pajama sets.

The stunning brunette sat on a festive blanket in front of a white Christmas tree adorned with gleaming gifts.

While the family pomeranian stood guard in front, Maralee gazed down at her infant son.

Tristan Thompson, 30, received a major snub from the Kardashian-Jenner family when the new photo was released.

After the news of his affair with Maralee broke, the NBA player was left out of the family holiday photo shoot.

Kim and Khloe both posted Christmas photos to their Instagram accounts on Friday, in honor of Christmas Eve, in which they included all of their children but none of their baby daddies.

Tristan, with whom Khloe shares True, was left out of all the family photos after he made her feel “embarrassed” following his latest cheating scandal.

After Maralee Nichols gave birth on December 1, the father of three is currently in court with her over paternity and child support.

In June, the former fitness instructor filed a financial support lawsuit against Tristan, claiming that she and the athlete conceived the child on his birthday in March.

Khloe and Tristan were still in an “exclusive” relationship at the time.

The Canadian native initially claimed the relationship was a one-night stand, but has since admitted to seeing Maralee on multiple occasions.

Tristan has not denied being the child’s father, but he has asked for a paternity test to be performed.

Tristan’s behavior has reportedly left Khloe “embarrassed” and “mortified.”

“To call Khloe upset would be an understatement,” a source told The Sun recently.

“Khloe suspected Tristan of cheating on her during Covid, but she didn’t realize it until the legal documents were released that he had invited other women to his house.”

“She sees his place as an extension of hers, and she’s mortified that his new baby’s mother spent time there.”

Tristan accused his newest baby mama of having “herpes” while pregnant, which escalated their paternity battle.

Nichols’ “medical reasons” for having been designated, according to the basketball star, induced…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.