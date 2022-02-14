Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, shares a rare photo of their 2-month-old son in a Valentine’s Day onesie.

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, shares a rare photo of their 2-month-old son dressed up in a Valentine’s Day onesie.

Maralee Nichols, TRISTAN Thompson’s baby mama, shared a rare photo of their son dressed in a Valentine’s Day onesie.

The fitness model gave birth to the couple’s only child in December and only occasionally posts photos of him.

Maralee treated her Instagram followers to a few photos of the two-month-old wearing the red outfit while laying on his stomach.

“Mommy’s Valentine” was embroidered on the back, which she captured.

In a separate post, the mother-of-one made sure to keep the camera away from the baby’s face while snapping a photo of him lying on her chest.

As Maralee snapped a photo of the moment, the youngster – whom she named Angelou – appeared to be at ease resting with his mother.

“Baby Snuggles,” she captioned the photo.

In a follow-up clip, the fitness guru gushed over her son while filming his other Valentine’s onesie.

While laying on the changing table, the little tyke has a firm grip on his mother’s finger as she records his cute laugh in his new outfit.

He was dressed all in white, with the words “Lover Boy” written across the front in red bubble letters.

The proud mother captioned the photo with “My Sweet Boy” and a red heart emoji.

Tristan, Maralee’s baby daddy, admitted to having an affair with her for several months, which resulted in their son being born.

At the time of the infidelity, the NBA star was exclusively dating Khloe Kardashian.

Paternity tests confirmed that Tristan is Angelou’s father, just as Maralee had suspected after months of speculation.

“Today, paternity tests reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote.

“I accept full responsibility for everything I’ve done.”

“Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son in an amicable manner.”

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” Maralee’s publicist told Page Six.

“Over the last few months, Tristan has made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee, and she is considering his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Since then, the co-parents have been involved in a child support battle, with Maralee seeking financial assistance for their son’s expenses.

Tristan will have to pay Maralee until their son is 18, according to Morghan Leia Richardson, a New York marriage lawyer, who told Hollywood Life in January.

“When considering a support award, the court will consider both parents’ monthly incomes as well as the amount of time the child spends with each…,” she said at the time.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.