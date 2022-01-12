Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, slams ‘gold digger’ claims despite receiving ‘(dollar)40,000 per month’ in child support.

Despite receiving “(dollar)40K a month” in child support from the basketball star, TRISTAN Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols slammed claims that she is a “gold digger.”

On December 1, 2021, the personal trainer gave birth to the NBA player’s third child and has been fighting her baby daddy in court for child support.

Critics, on the other hand, have targeted Maralee, who recently relocated from California to Texas, claiming that she did so in order to receive a larger financial payout from Tristan.

According to Reality Blurb, Tristan’s lawyers cited Maralee’s abrupt move, claiming that she should have filed her paternity suit in Texas, where the child was conceived.

Commenters on Instagram slammed the 31-year-old, claiming that her new California address is a ruse to extract more money from the athlete in court.

“Do I smell a golddigger [sic]here?” someone inquired, prompting Maralee to respond, “I’m not a gold digger, I don’t live in Texas, and I have not.”

“I met him in 2020 at a party at his house,” she responded, despite the fact that he was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time.

He was with her and I didn’t know it.

He stated that he was unattached.”

Khloe was also “never at any of his parties,” according to her.

Maralee recently listed her Texas condo for sale, indicating that her move to California is permanent, despite the outpouring of support from fans.

Maralee defended herself after Radar Online shared the news of the sale on social media, writing: “That is an investment property I own.”

Yes, it’s for sale.

It was rented out and is still rented out.

I wasn’t living there.”

Tristan’s baby mama will have no financial issues, as it was reported last week that the Cleveland Cavaliers alum will be required to pay up to (dollar)40,000 per month in child support.

Tristan will have to pay until the newborn reaches the age of 18, according to New York marriage lawyer Morghan Leia Richardson.

The court will consider both parents’ monthly incomes as well as the amount of time the child spends with each parent when determining a support award, according to the attorney.

“All income is fair game for calculating child support, including moneywages, tips, commissions, bonuses, unemployment benefits, interest income, dividend income, rental income, and insurance payouts.”

“The court will plug the numbers into the support calculator for awards where the parties earn extremely high incomes, such as Tristian’s, but will also consider a number of other factors.”

“An argument in favor of a…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.