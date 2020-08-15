Marcel Somerville proposes to pregnant girlfriend Rebecca Vieira at gender reveal party

LOVE Island star Marcel Somerville has proposed to his pregnant girlfriend Rebecca Vieira at their gender reveal party.

The reality star got down on one knee in front of their friends and family and popped the question to a shocked Rebecca.

He proposed just after they found out they are expecting a baby boy.

A source told OK online : “Marcel didn’t tell anyone that he was going to propose, even his best friends, he did not tell anyone that he was planning it so it was a whole surprise for everyone.

“Rebecca cried and every one at the party was crying, it was really emotional and every one was super happy.”

Their baby joy comes a year after the couple went through a devastating miscarriage.

Telling OK! about the moment he found out he was going to be a dad, Marcel said: “I was in the studio with my headphones on and she tapped me on the shoulder.

“She had loads of pregnancy tests in her hand, just to make doubly sure. It was crazy! It’s my first baby and I’ve been waiting a long time for this, so it’s just mad.”

The pair have been together for 14 months, with their first pregnancy coming early in the relationship.

Despite their miscarriage heartache, they said the tragedy has made them a stronger couple.

Just last month Marcel, 34, revealed he nearly died after he passed out and was rushed to hospital.

He was diagnosed with Diabetic Ketoacidosis [DKA] – a complication of Type 1 diabetes.

The singer’s blood sugar levels rose to a dangerously high level and acidic ketones built up in his body leaving him in intensive care for over a week.

He said: “I experienced the worst thing you can as a diabetic, so it was a proper shock to the system. But diabetes is very manageable as long as you look after yourself and you stay disciplined with what you’re eating.

“It’s crazy that I didn’t know I had this condition, but if I look after myself I’ll be able to live a normal life.”

While recovering in hospital Marcel filmed a series of tubes inserted into his arm before flipping the camera to show his face and expressing his gratitude for being alive.

He said: “This is just a message to everyone that has been sending all their prayers and blessings.

“They don’t go missed, I really appreciate them, I really need them right now.

“It’s been a very, very hard few days for me. Saturday was literally the worst day of my life and I nearly died but, yeah, just keep sending them my way because I really need them. Thank you so much. Big love from Marce.”