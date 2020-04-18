Maren Morris Delivers Moving First Performance Since Giving Birth on One World: Together At Home

Maren Morris is taking the mic again for a very special cause.

On Saturday, the new mom delivered an emotional rendition of her song “The Bones” with Hozier during the One World: Together At Home benefit special, marking her first performance since giving birth to her son Hayes Andrew on March 23.

“Thank you so much to Global Citizen for having us along and being a part of this wonderful event,” Hozier said before jumping into the song. “I hope everyone’s keeping safe and keeping healthy and washing your hands and keeping distance. I want to say a huge, huge thank you to Maren Morris and welcome Maren Morris onto this next song. She was kind enough to invite me to sing on this track with her, which is a beautiful song and I think one that’s very appropriate for these times.”

Joining in from their respective houses, “The Middle” singer and the “Take Me To Church” singer performed an acoustic version of the heartwarming duet.

Paying tribute to the unwavering spirit of the world’s healthcare workers, the musicians sang, “Baby, I know any storm we’re facing / Will blow right over while we stay put / The house don’t fall when the bones are good / When the bones are good.”

Maren and Hozier are just some of the many performers that came together for the global benefit concert, which helped raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

Their beautiful performance came after Andra Day performed her empowering anthem “Rise Up” and Niall Horantreated fans to an acoustic performance of his new song “Black and White.”

