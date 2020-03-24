Maren Morris Gives Birth to Her First Child

Maren Morris is no longer just a Girl—she’s a mom!

The country music songstress and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, E! News can confirm. They shared the big news on their Instagram on Monday afternoon.

“Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives,” she captioned four photos of their newborn.

Since first announcing her pregnancy last fall, Maren has kept fans up to date on her journey toward expanding her family. At the 2019 CMA Awards, the 29-year-old (who wore a light blue gown in honor of her son) dished about the incredible experience with E! News.

“It’s kind of cool to think that we can look back on this footage when he’s old enough and be like, ‘You were in there!'” Maren shared, later adding, “This one has been really, really calm and healthy feeling. The only issue is sleeping 13 hours a night at the beginning. I’m so tired.”

Ever the doting husband, Ryan also told us, “I’m really proud of Maren and it’s fun to be here as a party of three for the first time. He’s not going to be invited back for a couple years so this is his one shot to walk the carpet and be at the CMAs for a while.”

In just a few short months, Maren will head back out on the road for her RSVP: The Tour, which begins in June and continues through October. Fingers crossed her newborn makes plenty of cameos onstage!

Maren and Ryan tied the knot back in 2018 after several years of dating.

Congratulations to the happy parents!