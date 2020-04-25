Maren Morris hit back at a troll who accused her of overdoing Botox

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Maren Morris hit back at a troll who accused her of overdoing the Botox.

The 30-year-old singer shared a sweet new picture of herself and her newborn son Hayes Andrew Hurd on Instagram and although many fans left kind messages on the post, one person wrote: ‘Stop with the botox…’ and added a laughing and a clown emoji.

‘Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we’re in the middle of a quarantine. The Botox has long worn off,’ the siren said.

Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd, 33, welcomed Hayes last month and Maren previously admitted that giving birth was quite an ordeal.

She wrote on Instagram: ’30 hours of labor ended with an emergency c-section… not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand.

‘All that mattered was that he got here safely.

‘Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are. Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene.’

Morris then added: ‘All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here.’

She also shared how grateful she and her husband are for the medical staff who helped deliver their son.

Maren wrote: ‘The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay cannot be measured in this post.

‘They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that.

‘Ultimately, I can’t thank every single mother enough for going through what you’ve gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I’m a measly 4 days in. The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That’s been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all (sic).’

Morris was one of many musical talents to lend their voice to Lady Gaga’s star-studded Global Citizen One World: Together at Home concert on Saturday.

And the performance marked the singer-songwriter’s first public appearance since the birth of her son Hayes in late March.

Morris performed a virtual duet with fellow artist Hozier of her 2019 hit The Bones.

The pair – each live streaming from their homes – were accompanied by keys and guitar for the hauntingly acoustic set.

Morris donned a simple black tee as she sat behind a white table top, while Hozier strummed on his guitar in an all black ensemble.

The two-minute and 20-second performance was followed up by a PSA that urged viewers to go to Act.Me to find out how they can help those working on the front lines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Morris expressed excitement over Saturday’s performance on her Instagram Story: ‘Very honored and excited to be making a little appearance this weekend.’

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Maren not only welcomed her first child with husband Ryan Hurd, 33, but she also rang in her 30th birthday.

Morris gave birth to her son on March 23 in the couple’s hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

‘Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives,’ wrote the singer, who introduced Hayes to her 1.4million followers on Instagram.

The Billboard charting artist celebrated her milestone birthday on April 10 by social-distancing at home.

‘Thirty, social distancing and thriving,’ captioned Morris, who shared a photo of herself and Hayes hanging out in their family’s living area.

Under the post, Hurd penned a sweet comment to his wife – who he wed in 2018.

’30 looks beautiful on you, MM. Happy Birthday from me and your almost 3 week old birthday present. We are so proud to be yours,’ wrote Hurd.

Morris’ performance on Saturday was part of the Global Citizen concert curated by pop powerhouse Lady Gaga.

The eight-hour TV special will see performances and appearances from stars including; Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay´s Chris Martin, Celine Dion, Lizzo, J Balvin and Andrea Bocelli during the final two hours.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host the TV special.