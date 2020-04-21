Maren Morris Perfectly Shuts Down Hater Who Told Her to “Stop With the Botox”

Don’t mess with Maren Morris!

The country music superstar is not here for the critical social media comments. Morris, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Ryan Hurd, took to Instagram on Monday to perfectly respond to a hater. After Morris shared a selfie with her newborn son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, she was flooded with sweet comments from fans. But she also received one critical comment from a social media user…which she then expertly shut down.

“Stop with the botox…” the comment read.

In response, Morris told the critic, “Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we’re in the middle of a quarantine. The Botox has long worn off [laughing emoji.”

Mic drop.

Morris and Hurd announced the arrival of their new bundle of joy in late March, sharing the baby news with fans on social media.

“Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives,” Morris wrote along with photos of her and Hurd with their son.

Morris and Hurd first announced their pregnancy news in Oct. 2019.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris wrote on Instagram. “See you in 2020, little one.”

The following month, Morris paid tribute to her baby boy with her blue outfit at the 2019 CMA Awards.

“It’s kind of cool to think that we can look back on this footage when he’s old enough and be like, ‘You were in there!'” Maren shared with E! News. “This one has been really, really calm and healthy feeling. The only issue is sleeping 13 hours a night at the beginning. I’m so tired.”

Hurd also told E! News, “I’m really proud of Maren and it’s fun to be here as a party of three for the first time. He’s not going to be invited back for a couple years so this is his one shot to walk the carpet and be at the CMAs for a while.”