Maren Morris welcomes a baby boy named Hayes Andrew with husband Ryan Hurd: ‘Love of our lives’

Maren Morris has welcomed her son with husband Ryan Hurd.

The 29-year-old country singer shared the good news on Monday with her social media followers while adding several photos of her bundle of joy.

‘Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives,’ the brunette beauty captioned the set of photos taken in a hospital.

Maren was makeup free and could not look more beautiful as she held her little child while still in her hospital bed.

Then there was a photo of the baby swaddled in a cute blanket that had ducklings on it. Next Ryan is seen in a T-shirt and necklace as he holds his little newborn son in his arms.

She was last seen two weeks ago at the Rodeo Houston while nine months pregnant.

‘If go into labor during this show, it’s all good because it just means that my kid really wanted to be born in Texas,’ she told the jam-packed audience, according to the Houston Chronicle.

‘He’s kicking. He knows that my adrenaline is on full blast,’ she added.

The mom-to-be put on one electrifying show as she hit the stage in a dazzling jumpsuit with oodles of silver fringe.

The stunning look was complete with a plunging neckline and a flashy silver belt that was knotted just above her bump.

Maren finished off the look with soft waves which cascaded beside her face.

She posted a series of snaps from her epic night on stage, including a video of herself riding through the stadium and waving goodbye to her fans.

Maren ended the night on her private jet.

The star shared a photo of herself striking a pose in front of the plane, along with the caption, ‘That’s a wrap, Texas. #9monthsAndDidTheFreakingRodeo.’

Maren revealed her pregnancy back in October, and shared a photo of herself cradling her growing bump as her husband Ryan Hurd gazed at her.

‘The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the “GIRL” headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one,’ she wrote on Instagram.

It will be the first child for Maren and her husband of 19 months.

Maren and the Platonic singer originally met in 2013 when they co-wrote Tim McGraw’s 2014 track Last Turn Home.