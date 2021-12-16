Margaret Campbell, the Duchess of Argyll, who was she?

Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, who was she?

Her relationships with Cabinet ministers, Hollywood actors, and royalty earned her the moniker “the Dirty Duchess.”

The British socialite was best known for her scandalous divorce from the Duke of Argyll. She lived a lavish and decadent lifestyle.

Margaret Whigham was born in 1912, the only child of a Scottish millionaire, and spent her first 14 years of life in New York City.

Her youthful romances with playboy Prince Aly Khan and millionaire aviator Glen Kidston were well-publicized.

While on vacation on the Isle of Wight, she was only 15 years old when movie star David Niven, who was 18 at the time, got her pregnant.

After that, “all hell broke loose,” according to Elizabeth Duckworth, the family cook.

She married US golfer and gambler Charles Sweeny in a lavish, well-publicized wedding in 1933, which 3,000 Londoners attempted to gatecrash.

They divorced in 1947 after three children, one of whom was stillborn.

She had narrowly avoided falling down a lift shaft a few years before.

She later recalled, “I fell forty feet to the bottom of the lift shaft.”

“The lift cable, which broke my fall, was the only thing that saved me.”

Margaret married Ian Douglas Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll, on March 22, 1951. She was 38 years old at the time.

Janet Gladys Aitken and Louise Hollingsworth Morris Vanneck were his first and second wives, respectively.

The Duke took her north to his ancestral seat, where they settled in the historic Inveraray Castle in Scotland, after they married at Caxton Hall register office.

The marriage began to fall apart after only a few years.

The Duke, who referred to Margaret as “S” for Satan, blamed their problems on her affairs, while Margaret claimed that the Duke’s drinking made life intolerable.

The high-profile divorce proceedings began in 1959.

The Duke broke into a cupboard in his wife’s Mayfair home to gather evidence of her affairs, finding incriminating letters and 13 racy Polaroid photographs.

One depicted her pleasuring a man while she was completely naked except for a three-strand pearl necklace.

Another became known as the “Headless Man” photograph, in which she stood naked next to a tall nudist whose head was visible through the frame.

The Duke presented a list of 88 men with whom the Duchess is alleged to have had an affair, including Hollywood actors, two government ministers, and three royals.

In May 1963, the Duke was granted a divorce based on the Duchess’s adultery.

“There is enough in her own admissions and proven facts to establish that by 1960 she was a completely promiscuous woman whose sexual appetite could only be satisfied by…,” Lord Wheatley, the judge, said.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.