Margaret Cho Discusses Bob Saget’s Legacy (Exclusive)

Margaret Cho Reveals Her Thoughts on Bob Saget’s Legacy (Exclusive)

Bob Saget, who was 65 years old at the time of his death, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

Following Saget’s death, those in the Hollywood comedy circle and his former co-stars paid tribute to the late comedian and actor, whose memorable roles included Full House (and the sequel Fuller House), narrating How I Met Your Mother, and hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos. On Sunday evening, comedian Margaret Cho, who shared on Twitter following his death that she had just seen him last week, remembered Saget in an exclusive interview with ET’s Kevin Smith.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

It was simply unbelievable.

“It’s really staggering to lose somebody like [that]because he was such an active part of our communities,” Cho said of how she felt when she first heard the news.

Because he was such an integral part of the team, and because he was both a comedy fan and a great comedian…

It’s jarring because he was such an important, stable part of our community’s foundation.

He was so young, and he also appeared to be very young to me, and I believe he adored the art form.

He enjoyed performing and was a big fan of other comedians.

All of this kept him looking and acting young, and he was still very much a part of the game.

I feel like he could have given so much more in so many ways, not just in front of the camera, but also behind the camera as a directorproducer.”

Last week, Cho saw Saget to record an upcoming episode of his podcast, Here for You, she revealed.

She gave a brief glimpse into their conversation while recording the podcast.

“I was just on his podcast — this was a little less than a week ago,” she said, “and so you see somebody who was just a constant in the comedy community and just a really amazing guy.”

We’re just talking about what it was like to try to be a comedian back then.

