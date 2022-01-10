Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, and Others Pay Tribut to Bob Saget, Who Passed Away at the Age of 65.

Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, and Other Comedic Stars Pay Tribute to Bob Saget, Who Passed Away at the Age of 65

Bob Saget’s death has prompted a flood of tributes, memorials, and condolences.

Many of his famous friends and former co-stars paid touching tributes to the beloved sitcom star after his untimely death on Sunday.

“He was an amazing comedian and a really warm and generous man,” fellow TV star and veteran stand-up comedian Margaret Cho said to ET shortly after the news broke.

It still doesn’t seem real to me because I just saw him last week and can’t imagine him not being here.

He was unsurpassed.”

Kat Dennings, who co-starred with Saget in the 2001 sitcom Raising Dad, expressed her surprise on Twitter, writing, “Oh god.

Bob Saget is the sweetest man on the planet.

He was always so kind and protective of me as his TV daughter for one season.

I pity his family.”

Gilbert Gottfried, a close friend and fellow comedian, posted a recent selfie with Saget, writing that he is “still in shock” after hearing the tragic news.

“I just got off the phone with Bob a couple of days ago.

He wrote, “We stayed on the phone as usual, making each other laugh.”

“Friend, comedian, and fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget, rest in peace.”

Marc Maron, a comedian, actor, and podcaster, also tweeted a message of sorrow, writing, “Oh no.

Bob Saget, rest in peace.

One of the nicest and funniest guys I’ve ever met.

“It’s very sad.”

Here are just a few of the many tributes to Saget that have been shared by celebrities.

Just the funniest and nicest…Bob Saget…

RIP Bob Saget https:t.coxWse8pNqCk We’ve lost a great guy and a friend.

(hashtag)RIP(hashtag)BobSagetpic.twitter.comNyWdydNf8P We lost a giant today (hashtag)BobSagetpic.twitter.comNyWdydNf8P

Bob Saget, may your soul rest in peace.

It’s way too soon to be 65. https:t.coHtSh79kFqf

“When you’re lost and all alone out there, there’s a light waiting to carry you home….everywhere you look.”

Bob Saget Dead at 65: Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried and More Comedy Stars Pay Tribute

