Maria Bello Announces She’s Engaged to Domonique Crenn at Oscars After Party

She’s found the love of her life.

Last night, the celebrities were out in full force celebrating the 2020 Oscars. From the actual show to the after parties, there was big career news all around, but NCIS actress Maria Bello was celebrating some personal news—she’s engaged! The actress and chef Domonique Crenn hit the red carpet to spill all the details to E! News.

“Yes, it’s been news I’ve heard tonight that yes we are engaged,” Bello excitedly shared with E! News on the red carpet. “We got engaged on December 29th in Paris. We’re very excited about this new chapter.” Crenn couldn’t help but chime in on the exciting news herself saying, “I’m extremely happy.”

The actress revealed that she’s been in the industry for a longtime, but this is the first partner she’s been able to really share and enjoy her success with. “It’s cool to be out together in Hollywood doing this thing I’ve been doing for 25 years, but with somebody I really enjoy doing it with,” she shared about the evening.

While Bello has an incredible career under her belt, Crenn is no stranger to success. She’s a highly accomplished chef who owns the San Francisco restaurant Atelier Crenn. “Dom’s a chef so we’ve been to some of her things, but not to Hollywood things,” Bello shared about their first appearance on a carpet together. “So this is kind of the first Hollywood thing she’s done.”

As for when the two plan to make things official, they are trying to take their time and enjoy this season their in together. “We’re slow in the going. First time, but it will be in Fall sometime,” Bello shared. “I can’t wait. I’d do it tomorrow if I could.”