Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseor is Vicente Fernández’s wife.

Who is Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseor, Vicente Fernández’s wife?

VICENTE Fernández had a six-decade love affair with his wife.

On December 12, 2021, Fernández, who was 81 years old, died.

In 1963, Vicente Fernández married Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseor.

“Doa Cuquita” is how she is known.

They grew up as neighbors in Guadalajara, but they didn’t start dating until after Don Chente had moved to Mexico City to pursue his music career.

Alejandra Fernández, Gerardo Fernández, Alejandro Fernández, and Vicente Fernández are their four children.

Camila Fernández, Alejandro Fernández Jr., América Fernández, Valentina Fernández, and Emiliano Fernández are their five grandchildren.

Fernández, a Mexican singer and actor, died on December 12th, at the age of 81.

Chente, El Charro de Huentitán (The Charro of Huentitán), Eldolo de Mexico (The Idol of Mexico), and El Rey de la Msica Ranchera (The King of Ranchera Music) were some of the many nicknames given to the 81-year-old Mexican legend.

Chente began her career as a busker and has since grown into a cultural icon, recording over 50 albums and appearing in over 30 films.

Rancheras and other Mexican classics are featured in his collection, which is frequently accompanied by a mariachi band.

Fernández was honored with three Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards, 14 Lo Nuestro Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions.

He became one of the best-selling regional Mexican artists of all time after selling more than 50 million albums worldwide.

He stopped performing live in 2016, but he kept recording and publishing music.

After a critical fall at his home in Guadalajara, the Mexican legend was recently rushed to the hospital.

A severe spinal injury resulted from the incident, necessitating immediate surgery.

Chente reportedly underwent cervical surgery and had to be transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) following the procedure.

According to reports, the singer required critical care and had to be sedated following surgery.

His death was caused by a number of health issues.

The icon had already been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, had undergone liver surgery due to a tumor, had three hernias removed, and had even been diagnosed with pulmonary thrombosis prior to his fall at his ranch last year.

