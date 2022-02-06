Mariah Carey and her backup dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka share a rare glimpse of their relationship while enjoying the star’s liquor.

Mariah Carey and her backup dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka share a rare glimpse of their relationship as they enjoy the star’s liquor.

In a new Instagram Story clip, the 52-year-old was given the bubbly beverage.

On Saturday, Mariah took to Instagram to encourage her fans to play her song on Snapchat.

“Happy Valentine’s! Why don’t you join me on Snapchat and show me how you spend your special day by using my song Always Be My Baby in Spotlight,” Mariah said while sitting alone with her cat.

She then revealed her plans for Valentine’s Day with Bryan, 38, to her fans.

Onscreen, the dancer was seen pouring two glasses of her liquor, Black Irish, and carrying a heart-shaped chocolate box on a tray.

Always Be My Baby, her hit song, played as she made a toast to the camera and her man before taking a sip of the cocktail.

The singer’s latest professional endeavor is the Snapchat challenge, which gives participants the chance to win a share of (dollar)100,000 and the top Snap will receive (dollar)50,000.

Mariah and Bryan will spend Valentine’s Day together after a romantic trip to Aspen a few weeks ago.

The couple is still going strong, according to a source told PEOPLE in December.

“Mariah is overjoyed,” they said.

“He’s always adoring her, and the two of them have a lot of fun together.”

“He’s also great with her kids,” the source added.

Moroccan and Monroe, the singer’s ten-year-old twins, are shared with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 41.

The Grammy-winning singer and talk show host were married for six years before announcing their amicable divorce in August 2014.

Nick filed for divorce in January 2015, but the couple is still friends and co-parents their children.

Following the death of Nick’s son Zen, Mariah is said to have supported him.

Nick’s five-month-old son, who he shared with Alyssa Scott, died in December from a type of brain cancer.

“Mariah has reached out to Nick in private to express her deepest and most sincere condolences for the loss of his son,” an insider told HollywoodLife.

“She is not expected to say anything about it publicly, and if asked, she will decline to discuss it because Mariah prefers to keep such things private.”

“For the time that Zen was alive, Mariah knows that Nick gave that boy all of the love in the world because that is the kind of man he is when it comes to…,” the insider continued.

