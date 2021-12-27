Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas by Surprising Customers and Employees at a Fast Food Restaurant

Even though Christmas is over, Mariah Carey is already looking forward to the New Year.

She has a lot to be thankful for, including the fact that her classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has become a holiday classic, as well as a new Christmas single.

This year, the singer was especially generous, surprising fans at a McDonald’s to brighten their holiday spirits.

The singer of “Fall In Love at Christmas” made the holidays extra special for McDonald’s employees and customers in Colorado.

With her twins and boyfriend, Carey spent Christmas in Aspen, Colorado.

Every year, they take a special trip.

However, she added an extra activity this year by visiting McDonald’s to commemorate her partnership with the popular restaurant.

The singer of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” recently surprised fans at a store, sending them into a frenzy.

She wanted to get a closer look at her carefully curated menu, so she shared a video of herself in the store with her Instagram followers.

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Gift to Her Twins

In part, she captioned the post, “We took an unexpected jaunt to McDonald’s to see the Mariah Menu.”

Moroccan and Monroe, her 11-year-old twins, as well as her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, accompanied her to the store.

“It was classic,” she continued, tagging McDonald’s in the caption.

Monroe, Carey’s 11-year-old daughter, joked about ordering a beanie, t-shirt, and a Big Mac from the menu while speaking to employees through a speaker at the drive-thru.

Monroe’s prank continued as the singer laughed in the background.

What Does Mariah Carey Get Paid for ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’?

Monroe was wearing a Black McDonald’s beanie hat in the video.

Carey is dressed to the nines in a glitzy red gown and Prada gloves.

They then enter McDonald’s to place their order, much to the delight of the store’s patrons, who film and photograph the singer.

Carey collaborated with McDonald’s, a childhood favorite, to create a special menu inspired by the classic “12 Days of Christmas” song.

The “12 Days of Deals,” also known as the Mariah Menu, ran from December 1 to December 12.

From December 13 to December 24.

The promotional menu included special packaging as well as a free menu…

