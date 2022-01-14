Mariah Carey Has Published Her First Children’s Book, And It’s About Christmas!

Mariah Carey Has Published Her First Children’s Book, And It’s Naturally About Christmas

Mariah Carey is well-known for her love of the holiday season.

Fans and non-fans alike have dubbed the Grammy-nominated singer and actor the “unofficial queen of Christmas.”

And now, in a new book, she’s sharing her enthusiasm for the holidays with kids.

Mariah Carey’s enthusiasm for the holiday season stems from a dark place.

In her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she talked about her upbringing, her relationship with her family, and the holidays.

Carey remembered fondly decorating her home and singing Christmas carols with her family as they tried to put their lives’ “trauma and drama” aside for a day.

However, by the time Christmas dinner arrived, her brother and sister would be involved in heated arguments that would “erupt in a torrent of verbal abuse.”

Carey recalled, “I would sit there in the middle of the chaos, crying and wishing.”

“I wish they’d stop screaming, and I wish my mother could stop them from cursing and screaming.”

Wishing I could be somewhere warm, safe, and festive — somewhere where it felt like Christmas.”

Carey’s only desire was to flee and find her own happiness.

She reflected, “I set about creating my own little magical, merry world of Christmas.”

“Santa Claus, reindeer, snowmen, and all the bells and trimmings a little girl’s dreams could hold were all present in my imaginary Christmas.”

Carey announced in early 2022 that she was releasing a new book that was written in many ways for little Mariah.

The Christmas Princess is a children’s book that is meant to uplift and inspire children throughout the year, not just during the holidays.

“Why not create an enchanted land to escape to since so many of us have been drowning in ‘bleakocity’ for the last year and a half?” Carey said in a statement to People.

The Christmas Princess was co-written by Michaela Angela Davis, who worked with Mariah Carey on her bestselling memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and the pages were illustrated by Fuuji Takashi.

“Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision; she also represents all children, particularly those who feel like outsiders or ‘others,’ striving to believe in themselves,” Carey continued.

