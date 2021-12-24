Mariah Carey Isn’t Going To Sing This Christmas Song Because She Doesn’t Think Anyone Can Do It Justice

Mariah Carey has named her favorite Christmas songs throughout the years in interviews.

She stated that she will not cover one of them because she believes no one will be able to do it justice.

Carey declared that she “lives” for one of her favorite Christmas songs.

Carey also talked about why she prefers to sing traditional Christmas carols rather than more recent holiday hits.

Carey named her all-time favorite Christmas songs in an interview with ET Canada.

“Nat King Cole’s ‘The Christmas Song’ is one of my two favorites,” Carey said.

“It’s been remade by a lot of people, but I’ve never remade it because I don’t believe anyone could do it justice.”

Another popular Christmas song was also lauded by Carey.

“There’s a song called ‘This Christmas’ by Donnie Hathaway that I really, really love,” Carey continued.

“It’s something I’m passionate about as well.”

I feel bad about leaving my own out because I’ve written a lot of Christmas songs.”

Carey also mentioned her love of “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” and “This Christmas” in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. She also mentioned Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” as another one of her favorite Christmas songs.

Instead of singing her favorite Christmas songs, she said she prefers to sing older songs.

“I can’t touch the originals,” she explained.

“For the most part, I’ve stuck to more traditional carols like ‘Joy to the World,’ ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,’ and ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.'” Carey covered all three of the traditional carols she mentioned on her album Merry Christmas, which also includes the original version of her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“Merry Christmas to You,” a Christmas song, became a big hit.

It peaked at No. 1 on the charts.

The song reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 30 weeks on the chart.

Cole’s only songs that charted higher were “Ramblin’ Rose” and “Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer.”

The song “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” is from the album The Christmas Song.

The Christmas Song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed there for 63 weeks.

“This Christmas” gained some traction.

“This Christmas” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

