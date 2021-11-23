Mariah Carey says she was inspired to ‘Go All the Way In’ for the Holidays by ‘Depressing’ childhood Christmases.

Mariah Carey is known as the “Queen of Christmas,” but she admits that it hasn’t always been that way.

Carey told ET’s Kevin Frazier that the less-than-ideal Christmases she had as a child inspired her to go all out for the holidays.

“I talk about how when I was a little kid, growing up with no money, growing up being mixed, not understanding, having identity issues, and then going through my career and the different things that have happened, that I never even talked about to even some of my best friends,” Carey said of the childhood experiences detailed in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

“But that’s why it motivated me to really go all out every Christmas, every year,” she continued.

I just want the best for my kids, and a lot of it is for me.”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Carey’s Christmas classic, is nearly 30 years old, and while she’s sung and written a slew of holiday hits since then, it was the “Fantasy” singer’s first Christmas song.

“When I wrote ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ the label said, ‘OK, why don’t you do a Christmas record?’ And I was like, ‘Really, now?’ like, two albums in.”

“And I was like, ‘Well, I do enjoy the holidays, let me give it a shot,'” she continued.

“So, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ is the first Christmas song I ever wrote, and then I worked on it with Walter A, my then-writing partner, and we just wanted to make it feel like a modern classic,” she says.

Carey’s upcoming Apple TV(plus) special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, features several special guests, including gospel icon Kirk Franklin and Khalid, and their new song, “Fall in Love at Christmas.”

“I’m hoping this becomes a standalone moment,” Carey said.

