Mariah Carey Visits McDonald’s and Orders a Cheeseburger in a Full-Length Sequined Gown

Mariah Carey Goes to McDonald’s in a Full-Length Sequined Gown and Orders a Cheeseburger

Mariah Carey wore a red sequined gown to McDonald’s, and it’s safe to say the world is a fan.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter posted a three-minute video to Instagram on Thursday, December 23, documenting her visit to a McDonald’s in Aspen, Colorado, with her 10-year-old twin daughters, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

“We took an unexpected jaunt to @mcdonalds to see the Mariah Menu,” the singer captioned the video.

“It was a classic!” exclaims the narrator.

Carey wore a red gown with a plunging neckline and matching heels, as well as a bejeweled face mask, to the event.

In terms of glam, she styled her waist-length tresses in a center part with loose curls and smokey eyes.

Before placing her order for a cheeseburger (which, FYI, is her favorite item on the Golden Arches menu), she entered the fast-food restaurant with an assistant on her arm.

“I hope I’m not overdressed,” she said, to which a McDonald’s patron replied, “I don’t think you’re overdressed.”

It’s Mariah Carey.

“It’s the Mariah Menu,” says the narrator.

Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) shared a post.

