Mariah Carey’s ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’: How to Watch

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas: The Magic Continues will premiere on Apple TV(plus) this Friday, December 8th, following up on last year’s spirited Christmas special.

Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and other celebrities appeared in last year’s special.

This year’s special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, will feature even more magical guests, including singer Khalid and gospel icon Kirk Franklin, who both appear on Mariah’s latest single, “Fall in Love at Christmas.”

“I’ve loved Khalid since “Location,” and I told him when I met him,” Mariah told ET. “Kirk [Franklin] is a gospel legend.”

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer recently spoke to ET about her own not-so-jolly holiday memories from her own childhood, and how it shapes her view of Christmas now as a parent.

“I just want my kids to have the best time,” Mariah says. Moroccan and Monroe, Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, will appear in the special.

With this new Christmas special on the schedule alongside other holiday classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and A Charlie Brown Christmas, it sounds like we’ll all have a great time.

Here’s how to watch Mariah Carey’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

However, Mariah’s 2020 Christmas special is now available on Apple TV(plus).

Where can I watch Mariah Carey’s Christmas: The Magic Continues? The new holiday special, as well as the pop singer’s 2020 Christmas special, will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV(plus).

Apple TV(plus) is available for (dollar)5 per month or a free 7-day trial.

