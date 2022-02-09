Marian Anderson, who was she, exactly?

Marian Anderson: Who Was She?

MARIAN ANDERSON is known for her incredible singing voice as well as her activism in the civil rights movement.

Anderson is featured in Season 36 Episode 2 of PBS’ American Masters.

Marian Anderson was born in the year 1897 in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Her father died when she was a child, and her family couldn’t afford to send her to high school or sing lessons because they couldn’t afford it.

She grew up singing in church, and her pastor, The People’s Chorus of Philadelphia, and other African-American leaders eventually raised money for her to take singing lessons and attend high school.

Anderson won a singing competition in 1925, earning her a chance to perform with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

She sang at Chicago’s Orchestra Hall in 1929 and at Carnegie Hall in 1928.

In the early 1930s, she was awarded a fellowship that allowed her to travel throughout Europe, but she eventually returned to the United States to sing.

Anderson was treated as a second-class citizen as a Black woman despite her celebrity.

In 1939, the Daughters of the Revolution refused to allow her to perform in front of a racially mixed audience, prompting prominent women such as Eleanor Roosevelt to resign from the DAR.

In response to the DAR, Roosevelt and the NAACP invited Anderson to perform on the Lincoln Memorial steps in Washington, DC.

Anderson made history as the first African American woman to perform at New York City’s Metropolitan Opera in 1955.

Anderson was also named a goodwill ambassador and a delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Committee in the 1950s.

She performed at many civil rights organizations’ benefit concerts throughout the 1960s, and she sang at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was bestowed on her the same year.

Anderson died at the age of 96 in 1993.

Anderson is best known for performing America (My Country ‘Tis Of Thee) on the Lincoln Memorial steps in Washington, DC.

On The Ed Sullivan Show, the accomplished contralto sang Ave Maria.

She also performed for Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy, who were both presidents at the time.

Snoopycat: The Adventures Of Marian Anderson’s Cat Snoopy was one of Anderson’s albums, which included short stories and songs about her pet cat.

From 1943 until his death in 1986, Anderson was married to Orpheus H Fisher.

Fisher had previously married and had one child, James Fisher, with his first wife, Ida Gould.

Fisher and Anderson were not the parents of any children.

Fisher proposed to Anderson when they were both teenagers, but Anderson didn’t accept his proposal until many years later,…

