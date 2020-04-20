Marianico el Corto is no longer funny

HBO broadcasts from Friday to the complete ‘The last show’, the moving series of the Aragonese regional channel in which Miguel Ángel Tirado, alias Marianico el Corto, stops joking about baturros and reveals his dramatic side playing himself: a comedian whose time has passed. We met Marianico in the 90s, when he appeared in ‘Don’t laugh it’s worse’ with the beret whitewashed to the ears, the red sash and the cachava hanging from the arm to collect the heritage of the humor humor embodied by Paco Martínez Soria. Married and with four children, this man from Zaragoza, who was a teacher, an appliance seller and a security guard, continued to exploit the character of a clever paleto in magazines, theaters, patron festivals, discos and before hordes of retirees in Benidorm.

The first time he appears in ‘The Last Show’ he waits among beer cases for his departure to the stage of the Plata, the mythical cabaret in El Tubo de Zaragoza. An old vedette announces to him little less than as a risen man, an old glory that is still alive. Lit by the lights, Marianico realizes that he is tired of making people laugh and he becomes melancholic. Before the amazement of the public he begins to remember his childhood until he ends up crying.

Available in: HBO.

Behind ‘The Last Show’ is Álex Rodrigo, a 32-year-old from Zaragoza who has directed chapters of ‘La casa de papel’, ‘Vis a vis’ and ‘El embarcadero’. Rodrigo relates that, as a child, he approached Tirado to ask him to tell him a joke while he was smoking and looking at the sky. He replied with a reflection on the insignificance of man before the cosmos. Since then he became obsessed with discovering the person under the beret.