Marianne Faithfull, survivor of the days of sex, drugs and rock’n’roll with Mick Jagger, overcomes the coronavirus

On April 1, it became known that Marianne Faithfull was admitted to a London hospital with a Covid-19 infection. He was a high-risk patient because of his age (73 years), and also because his body suffered the punishment of addictions for decades, and also had overcome cancer. But his manager and current partner, François Ravard, reassured his fans that he was “fine” and that he was responding to treatment. Today, everyone is relieved to learn that she has been discharged. “She has survived so many things that if she had been killed by a virus it would have been a tragedy.” In this peculiar way, Penny Arcade, a close friend of Marianne Faithfull, expressed her joy at seeing the artist overcome the coronavirus. And there is no shortage of reasons to think that way.

Faithfull grew up in a town near Oxford called Braziers Park, and when she was six her parents divorced and she went to live in Reading with her mother, who had problems with alcohol. After going through a nun school, as a teenager she immersed herself in “Swinging London” and met Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. It was they who wrote their first single, “As Tears Go By”, the starting point of a career cut short by bad decisions.

In 1965 she had married the artist John Dunbar, only a year later she divorced him to go live the crazy life with her new lover, Jagger. With him he spent the next four years, which gradually became a nebula of sexual debauchery and unbridled drug use. Contrary to what many people think, it wasn’t the Stones singer who got her into that toxic whirlwind, but rather the other way around. In fact, she spent a lot more time on narcotics than he did, and on some occasion Jagger had to save her skin by getting her out of her trouble with the police: after the famous 1967 police raid on Richards’ house, he confessed guilt to possession of drugs that were actually from Faithfull.

The young blonde was about to die several times, and the mixture of her beauty and her playfulness with limits seduced the Rolling for a long time, so that she ended up becoming her muse. But things started to get ugly in 1968, when she

she got pregnant with Jagger and had a miscarriage at seven months

. Soon after, he tried to commit suicide with barbiturates when he traveled with the singer to Australia. He took the pills on his private plane, and upon arriving at the hotel fell into a coma that lasted six days. I didn’t die for a hair. And he was only 22 years old, “said Faithfull, who at least got something positive out of that experience: Do you remember the verse” wild horses couldn’t drag me away “from the song

Wild Horses

that the Stones included in “Exile on Main St”? It was the first thing he said when he woke up in the hospital.

Jagger decided to change her life and left her, plunging her into a depression that would last a very long time. She spent the next two years wandering like a homeless woman through the streets of London’s Soho, and her heroin addiction peaked. Anorexic and psychologically destroyed, she did not manage to go back until 1976, when she resumed a recording career that had started out brilliantly, with five albums between 1965 and 1967. “Difficult moments bring happy moments,” he says in his autobiography.

Luck did not smile in commercial terms, and consequently the 1980s was not much better. She had a failed marriage with musician Ben Brierly that ended in 1986, and then she went to live in Boston with a new lover, Howard Tose, who ended up committing suicide by jumping out of the window of his apartment. She later remarried actor Giorgio Della Terza, but the relationship lasted three years.

Despite everything, Faithfull proved to be a very strong woman, since she managed to reassemble and reasonably control her addictions, and in 1987 she was reborn as a singer with “Strange Weather”, one of her most popular records. Since then he has been recovering his personal and artistic life, and little by little his figure returned to media relevance. Roger Waters called her to act in Berlin in ’91 on his tour “The Wall”, he collaborated with stars like Metallica,

Damon Albarn, Jarvis Cocker or Polly Jean Harvey, and at the end of his artistic career he had signed a discography of twenty-six albums (the last one two years ago, “Negative Capability”) and a filmography of twenty-four films. But there will always be the unfair stigma of “Mick Jagger’s rebellious girlfriend.” “I don’t think drugs changed my essence completely,” he says in his autobiography. “They were, in addition to physical and mental damage, a waste of time. But I have never been a conventional person, I am an adventurer and my life has been as it has been, unforeseen, dazzling and there have been difficulties, but I do not regret it. Difficult moments bring happy moments ». .