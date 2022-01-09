Marilyn Bergman, a well-known lyricist and three-time Academy Award winner, passed away at the age of 93.

Marilyn Bergman, an Oscar-winning lyricist who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1980, has died.

She was 93 years old at the time.

Bergman died early Saturday morning at her Los Angeles home with her husband and partner, Alan Bergman, and their daughter, Julie Bergman, by her side, according to multiple reports.

Respiratory failure was the cause of death, which had nothing to do with COVID-19.

Bergman and her husband were major players in Hollywood, receiving 16 Academy Award nominations between them.

The tracks “The Windmills of Your Mind” in The Thomas Crown Affair, “The Way We Were” in the Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford film of the same name, and the score to Streisand’s Yentl all won Oscars.

We met over 60 years ago backstage at a small nightclub and never stopped loving and working together.Their songs are timeless, and so is our love.May she rest in peace.With love,Barbra pic.twitter.comX0naCCkPVb

“We met over 60 years ago backstage at a little night club, and never stopped loving each other and working together,” Streisand said on Twitter after Bergman’s death.

“Rest in peace, she,” says the narrator.

“Papa Can You Hear Me?” and “The Way He Makes Me Feel,” as well as “It Might Be You” from Tootsie, were some of the other songs that earned Bergman an Oscar nomination.

Bergman and Alan have won four Emmys, three Grammys, and two Golden Globes between them.

In 1985, she was the first woman elected to the board of directors of the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP).

Nine years later, she was elected president and chairman of the board.

Norman Lear, a well-known writer and producer, used Twitter to express his sadness over the death of a close friend.

He wrote, “There was only ever one Marilyn Bergman.”

“No one knew that better than her husband and musical partner, Alan.

Marilyn takes a piece of our hearts and souls with her today, for those of us who adored Bergman’s lyrics.”

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

Marilyn Bergman, Renowned Lyricist and Three-Time Oscar Winner, Dead at 93