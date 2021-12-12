Marilyn Manson’s 2,711-square-foot LA mansion sold for (dollar)1.8 million more than the asking price.

Marilyn Manson’s 2,711-square-foot Los Angeles mansion sold for $1.8 million more than it was listed for.

Brian Hugh Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson, was born on January 5, 1969.

He’s become a divisive singer, songwriter, actor, painter, and writer since then.

Portrait of an American Family, Antichrist Superstar, and Mechanical Animals were among his best-selling albums in the 1990s.

No one can deny his success, whether it is controversial or not.

As a result, it came as no surprise when Manson’s LA home went on the market in October 2021 and was quickly snapped up.

The actual purchase price, on the other hand, surprised a few people, as it was (dollar)1.8 million higher than expected.

According to Variety, Manson’s Spanish-style mansion has three bedrooms and three baths.

Although this 1926 home is small by some standards, a look inside reveals that it is far from simple.

It features soaring 20-foot ceilings, a newly renovated kitchen, a formal dining room, and plenty of room for entertaining.

There’s also a built-in library and a home gym.

The house has a lot of character due to its older design.

On each of the three levels, you’ll find spiral staircases, a large living room, and decks.

There are lush, private grounds, a swimming pool, and trails that allow you to wander around the property outside of the main house.

Manson paid $1,085,000 for this house in 2013.

It’s in the Hollywood Hills, and it’s where Manson has spent the majority of his life.

As a result, when he put his house on the market and moving trucks showed up, many people were taken aback.

The house was first listed on the market in early October 2021, according to People, with a list price of (dollar)1,750,000.

The mansion was sold for $1,835,000 just over a month later.

There’s no word on where he’ll be moving next, but he has sold a home in the area before.

He sold a Mediterranean-style home for (dollar)1,100,000 in Chatsworth, California, in 2015.

It was 4,484 square feet in size, with five bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

There are rumors that he sold the house after the Columbine school shootings because of backlash over his music and its potentially negative impact.

There were rumors that someone was calling out from Manson’s house earlier this year, prompting a wellness check to be dispatched to his residence.

He didn’t respond, but a representative for him said he was fine and nothing was wrong.

