Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, respond to crew members who died from coronavirus

Josh Wallwork, a crew member of Law & Order: Special Victims Unithas died from coronavirus complications. He worked in the costume and wardrobe department. Masonry was 45.

The message was shared on Thursday by Wallwork's friend and then by SVU Showrunner, Warren Leight. Wallwork had been working on the long-standing crime drama since 2018. Leight tweeted: "We are heartbroken."

Very sad news today. One of our customers and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, died from the complications of Covd-19. The cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/T2yVxtKd3e – Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 26, 2020

Star Mariska Hargitay reacted quickly on social media and wrote: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere.”

We are heartbroken. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere. Always ready with the joke. The SVU corridor will never be the same.

We will miss you Josh. #Forever in our hearts https://t.co/ihoY9kxhCe – Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) March 26, 2020

Ice-T, who worked with wallwork daily, added, “Watch out, folks.”

Norberto Barba, who has staged the latest episodes of SVU, Wallwork called a "warm spirit".

Breaks my heart He was a really warm spirit. – Norberto Barba (@ Orsonb63) March 26, 2020

Before joining SVU, Wallwork worked in the costume department on television shows bull, Mrs. secretary and The get down.

SVU, which is being shot in New York City, is one of the many productions that NBCUniversal had to stop in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The show is currently in season 21.

New York has become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak, with deaths in the state jumped to 385 on Thursday after Governor Andrew Cuomo.

For the latest news on the developing coronavirus outbreak, see Follow here. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC and WHO Resource manuals.

